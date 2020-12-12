Sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported locally on Saturday in the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County currently has 603 active cases, according to the state. The new cases reported Saturday bring the total case count since the start of the pandemic to 3,959.
No new deaths of the virus were reported in the county Saturday. In total, 79 Greene County residents have died due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
One person was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment since Friday’s report. In total 134 people locally have required hospital care due to the virus.
Saturday’s report from the state also included 122 new cases and three deaths in Sullivan County and 100 new cases in Washington County.
Statewide there were 6,691 new cases and 73 deaths since Friday’s report, according to the state.