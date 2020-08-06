The state reported Greene County’s seventh COVID-19 death on Thursday.
In its daily report on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health also reported 20 new cases in Greene County with 18 more active cases, with the difference found in the additional death reported and one more person listed as recovered.
According to the report, there are now 268 active cases of the virus, with 418 cases reported in Greene County since the pandemic began. A total of 143 people have recovered in Greene County. One more person has been hospitalized since Wednesday’s report.
COVID-19 cases in Greene County went from 324 in the one-week period beginning on July 30 to 418 on Thursday, with an increase of 77 active cases.
The county's sixth death was reported on Wednesday.
Ballad Health’s daily scorecard on Thursday pertaining to the health care system’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia shows 6,606 positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since March 1, and 71 COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days across the Ballad Health system. The positive testing rate over that time frame is 10.9%, Ballad Health officials said this week.
There are 93 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, and 34 patients under investigation. There are 65 designated COVID-19 beds available.
There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, and 12 patients on a ventilator, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
Thirty-five new cases were reported in Hamblen County on Thursday with 25 more people recovered and one new death, bringing the number of active cases there to 489. In total, according to Thursday’s report, there have been 1,346 cases reported in Hamblen County since the pandemic began, 843 people have recovered and 14 people have died.
In Washington County, 17 new cases were reported Thursday as well as 18 more people recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 806, which is down one from Wednesday.
Eighteen new cases were reported in Cocke County along with 13 more people listed as recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 184 on Thursday.
In Carter County 21 new cases were reported as well as 9 more people recovered. According to Thursday’s report Carter County now has 351 active cases, and 473 cases have been reported there since the pandemic began.
Active cases in Hawkins County went up 17 in Thursday’s report and now stand at 308, with 25 new cases reported, six more people listed as recovered and two new deaths. There have been 416 cases reported in Hawkins County since the pandemic began.
Sullivan County now has 298 active cases with 36 new cases reported Thursday as well as 21 more people recovered and one more death since Wednesday. In total since the pandemic began 895 cases have been reported in Sullivan County, 594 people have recovered and 12 have died.
Statewide, Tennessee’s total was listed Thursday as 116,350, an increase of 2,252 from Wednesday, according to the state Health Department report. Forty-two new deaths were reported in Tennessee Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,189, and 77,558 are listed as recovered. Statewide, according to Thursday’s report, Tennessee has 37,606 active cases.
Staff Writer Ken Little contributed to this report.