Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County by the Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday, continuing the trend of relatively low case numbers.
Active cases stood at 64, down two from Wednesday’s update.
No deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county on Thursday.
The new cases bring the total number of cases identified locally to 7,309, and the number of Greene County residents who have died due to the virus remains at 145, according to the state. In total 170 people locally have required hospital care for the virus.
The new case count statewide and in nearby counties also remained relatively low on Thursday.
The state reported 35 new cases in Sullivan County, 26 in Washington County, 15 in Hamblen County, 19 in Hawkins County, 11 in Cocke County and three in Unicoi County.
Statewide the Department of Health reported 1,514 new cases Thursday, as well as 42 deaths and a statewide positive rate for the past seven days of 4.67%.
County-specific positive rates were not updated Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported a 4.2% positive rate for Greene County.
Also according to state data, 561 vaccines were given in Greene County since Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number given locally to 18,313.
The state opened eligibility to the risk group Phase 1c on Monday. That risk group includes adults with underlying health conditions that put them at a high risk for serious complications for the virus. The category also includes caregivers of children with serious health issues.
Individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers are also eligible currently.
Appointments can be made for the local health department’s vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary to be tested for the virus. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.