Greene County saw 97 new COVID-19 cases over the six-day period ending Nov. 9. Two residents died from the virus.
The Sun typically reports a weekly case total. However, the Tennessee Department of Health’s offices were closed for Veterans Day on Thursday, so data for Wednesday was not available.
For the previously reported seven-day period, there were 148 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County.
Of the new cases reported Nov. 4-9, 60 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 28 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
During that period, two more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Two county residents also died from the virus during the previous week.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 13,912, with 246 deaths due to the virus.
Hospitalizations in the region decreased again, but the rate of decline in COVID-19 patients week over week has slowed significantly.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, including three pediatric patients.
Ballad had 166 COVID-19 patients in its system the previous Thursday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 89% are unvaccinated. Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, while 97% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 42.40%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 48.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 68.5% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk-in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
COVID-19 testing has moved from the Greene Valley Developmental Center site to the health department. Drive through nasal swab testing will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.