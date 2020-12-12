What are the side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccines? Can a person get the virus after receiving a vaccine? Is the vaccine safe?
These are common questions about the vaccine that are addressed by the Tennessee Department of Health on its website.
A vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is being considered for approval by the Food and Drug Administration currently and a second one developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health will be considered later this month.
All COVID-19 vaccines go through the same careful research process as every other vaccine, according to the Department of Health. But due to the pandemic, the coronavirus vaccines are advancing through the different states of research without some of the time between stages that can occur normally.
As the testing process has occurred, the manufacturers have also been producing batches of the vaccine to be ready for distribution once approval is obtained.
Once a vaccine is approved, there are several systems in place to make sure any rare side effects are found, according to the Department of Health.
In the testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, no serious side effects have been reported among the tens of thousands of volunteers who have received them during the testing phase.The side effects that have been noted are headache, fever, tiredness and redness and soreness around the shot site. Health officials in Britain are also investigating possible allergic reactions in two people who received the vaccine earlier this week.
The vaccines will be monitored once administered to ensure they are safe, according to the state site.
The Department of Health also addresses questions about what happens after a person is vaccinated and whether they can get the virus or pass it to others.
Some protection from the virus may start shortly after the first dose of the vaccine, but people will still need to social distance, wear a mask and wash their hands frequently until after they receive the second dose to provide the full extent of protection, according to the state.
If a person does contract the virus following the first dose, the individual will most likely receive the second does once recovered from the illness and a waiting period of 21 or 28 days. The state indicates that more guidance for this circumstance is expected from the Centers for Disease Control.
To prevent members of their family from possible exposure to the virus, people should still social distance, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask after their first dose. The state site notes that the vaccines being considered do not contain the virus.
Until a person is able to receive the vaccine, they should continue to wear a facial covering in public, socially distance from others not in their immediate household, wash hands thoroughly and frequently and avoid being around others who are sick, the Department of Health advises.
People can receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, according to the state.