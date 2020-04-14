NASHVILLE – The state has started paying approved Tennessee unemployment claimants their first installment of the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit in addition to their regular state unemployment benefit, according to a news release from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
On Tuesday, the state distributed benefit payments of close to $94 million to financial institutions for approximately 110,000 unemployed Tennesseans. Most claimants will receive their directly deposited payment Wednesday, according to the news release.
The number of payments is projected to increase throughout the week and will likely exceed 150,000.
During the entire previous week, the state sent 114,000 claimants more than $33 million in unemployment benefits. That week did not include the federal payment.
The federal CARES Act provides the additional $600 per week to all approved claimants currently receiving unemployment benefits.
The federal government considers both state and federal benefits taxable income. Claimants can choose to have those taxes automatically deducted or to pay them at a later date, according to the news release.
The benefit payment for this week contains one installment of the federal supplement, but the state will provide claimants retroactive pay to March 29 in upcoming payments, the state agency said in the news release.
Funding for the federal supplement comes from the federal government and does not impact the Tennessee Unemployment Trust Fund, according to the news release.