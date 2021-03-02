Thousands of Greene Countians have received a COVID-19 vaccine at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site.
Fittingly, among the first locally to receive inoculations in December were residents of group homes and their care staff that fall under the oversight of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD).
Brad Turner, commissioner of the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, visited Greene Valley on Monday to thank departmental staff members who work on site or with the 16 East Tennessee group homes in Greene County operated by DIDD for their efforts during the pandemic.
With limits in place by the pandemic, service awards from the past year had not been given to staff members, and that was one of Turner’s reasons to visit on Monday. The department’s Seating and Positioning Clinic continues to be located on the campus as well as administrative offices for the East Tennessee group homes.
Another was to see the vaccination site and bring awareness of the importance of the effort to provide the inoculations, particularly to the vulnerable population served by the department.
Turner said the department is pleased it could offer the Greene Valley site to provide vaccines for the entire community and be part of the effort to support the county and the region.
Vaccines are another tool in returning to a more normal life, although people need to continue to take precautions to prevent the virus, he said.
On Monday, 162 people received vaccines in Greene County, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, bringing the total number of individuals inoculated locally to 17,052.
Greene County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the daily coronavirus update from the Department of Health. In the past year, 7,292 individuals in the county have contracted the illness.
The number people with active cases remained the same with 82 recorded on Monday. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county. During the pandemic, 145 people have died from the virus in Greene County and 169 people have required hospitalization.
FIRST IN NATION
Tennessee was the only state to place group home residents with disabilities and their care givers in the first risk group to be vaccinated.
“We take pride in Tennessee leading the nation and recognizing the importance of vaccinating this vulnerable population,” Turner said. “People may not realize that the fatality rate for the virus in people with disabilities is 35% higher than the general population.”
That prioritization is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s commitment to having those who are at most risk from contracting the virus to be the first vaccinated, he also noted.
Other states have called to ask about Tennessee’s process to get residents of group homes and staff vaccinated, and the department has welcomed the opportunity to share its experiences, the commissioner said.
While there has been some hesitancy by some staff members and other caregivers to get the vaccine, the department has a high percentage of direct care staff who have been vaccinated, Turner said.
In December and January, the department launched an informational campaign for staff members to educate them about the vaccine, its effectiveness and the steps taken to ensure its safety during trials and testing.
Among those who chose not to receive an inoculation, the department has heard from several who now want to get vaccinated after seeing the residents and fellow staff members doing so, he said. The department made the vaccination voluntary for its staff members.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s Northeast Region Office deserves much credit for facilitating vaccinations of group home residents and staff members in Greene County as well as in the region, he said.
“They know the history of Greene Valley and the tradition of care in this region,” Turner continued.
Vaccination of residents and caregivers is another step to safely return to some activities that have not been possible during the pandemic, he said. Visitation has been restricted during the pandemic as well as activities in the community in group homes operated by the department, as it has for other types of long term care facilities.