Greene County now has 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of four over Monday, according to information released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of 85 cases confirmed in Greene County since the pandemic began, there are now 27 active cases, according to Tuesday’s Department of Health report.
The number of active cases locally has more than doubled since last Thursday, when the county had the largest number of new cases reported for a 24-hour period. On June 25, there were 11 active cases. Eight new cases were reported for that day.
Greene County’s coronavirus case total remained steady for the first half of June. The number of COVID-19 cases on June 22 was 56.
Additional cases in Greene County reported Tuesday are among 1,212 new cases across Tennessee. The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is 43,509.
There were 12 new deaths Monday from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 604. Two people have died from COVID-19 in Greene County.
The total recovered from the virus statewide is 27,599, up 637 since Monday. Fifty-six people have recovered from the virus in Greene County.
Hamblen County, which was declared a hotspot for the virus by the state last week, added 16 new cases to bring its total to 220, according to the state report. Washington County’s total increased by three to 131. Those two counties are the only immediately neighboring counties to Greene that have more than 100 cases.
Sullivan County, the most populous county in Northeast Tennessee, had two new cases reported Tuesday, with 89 cases reported since the pandemic began.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.