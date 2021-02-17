Tennessee is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 65 and older.
Individuals aged 65-69 will be able to start registering for the vaccine next Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from the Tennessee Department of Health. Vaccinations given by age had previously been available to those 70 and older.
“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”
In addition to expanding vaccine eligibility, the state Department of Health has launched a new online scheduling tool that allows users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so, according to a release from the department.
Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment. Users will enter their demographic information and will then be able to choose a date and time for their vaccination appointment.
People who have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination do not need to reenter their information in the new system, the release stated..
The Department of Health also announced Tuesday that it has updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by adding pregnant women to Phase 1c.
Although pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, they are at increased risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Pregnant women may choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions, according to the release.
Pregnant women are encouraged to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19 at www.cdc.gov.
According to the state, Greene County is in Phase Ib of vaccine distribution. This means that frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings, and K-12 education and childcare providers are eligible for the vaccines along with those 65 and older.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.
Tennesseans can find information on the phases eligible for vaccination in their county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through their county health department at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.
The Department of Health also reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.