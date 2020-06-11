Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank is assisting all Greene County residents who are in need of food.
To help with those efforts, the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank has been chosen as the recipient of a $2,000 Good Neighbor grant from State Farm, according to a press release from the insurance company.
“It is a blessing to receive this support from State Farm. We are seeing a lot of residents in our community who have never been to the Food Bank before,” said Carolyn Brooks, with the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank. “Also, with the schools being closed many families are relying on us for food for the children. We are doing everything we can to see that no one goes hungry.”
State Farm agent Lisa Crum led the effort to see Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries receive a grant from State Farm, the release said.
“I know how tirelessly they work to support families in need every day and especially during this COVID-19 crisis. I’m pleased State Farm saw the value they provide to our community and was willing to help during these uncertain times,” said Crum.
For more information about State Farm’s community support efforts, visit www.neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com.