State and federal judicial officials are working together to keep the court system running smoothly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
A federal judge last week used resources at the Greene County Courthouse to conduct a video hearing with the assistance of Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard and General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Shepard said that he received a call from U.S. District Court in Knoxville asking about the video arraignment system in use there, and the possibility of using it to hold hearings with federal inmates being housed in the Greene County Detention Center.
Shepard conferred with Sheriff Wesley Holt and jail Administrator Roger Willett “and got the go-ahead to start putting this inter-agency project together.”
U.S. District Court officials in Greeneville learned of the collaboration and asked if they could also make use of the video arraignment system
“Their IT department and myself had everything worked out fairly quick. The way our video system works, any one with internet can join a hearing via phone, tablet, or computer,” Shepard said. “Once we got all the security aspects taken care of and test runs were done, we were ready for District Court matters to be heard from a block away.”
Greeneville-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick conducted two hearings remotely using the Greene County courts system, while Bailey simultaneously conducted General Sessions Court matters in his courtroom.
“I was honored to play a role in bringing these two agencies together in an effort to keep everyone involved safe from a possible COVID-19 exposure, by using the tools we have put in place for situations such as this,” Shepard said.
Bailey called the cooperative effort “a unique situation.”
“While I was hearing cases in General Sessions Court with an inmate in my courtroom, Judge Cynthia Wyrick, who is a U.S. District Court judge, was using our video system platform,” Bailey said. “She was in her courtroom in the U.S. Federal Courthouse one block down the street from the Greene County Courthouse and having a hearing with an inmate who was in the Greene County jail.”
Bailey said that federal court doesn’t have a video conferencing system that can communicate with inmates in the Greene County jail.
Wyrick conducted the hearings remotely while logged into Bailey’s laptop computer, as Bailey presided over General Sessions Court business from the bench.
“I had the sound muted but Judge Wyrick and the inmate were having their own hearing,” Bailey wrote. “Our Circuit Court clerk, Chris Shepard, made all of the arrangements to assist the federal court.”
Wyrick Wednesday expressed appreciation for the assistance of the state.
"In these very challenging times, it is critically important that our citizens continue to have access to the court system while protecting the health and wellbeing of litigants and court staff," Wyrick said in an email. "In order to ensure that our doors remain open and the rights of those coming before the court are protected, we have put technology to work in new and creative ways. That includes partnering with the detention facilities who house federal prisoners such as the Greene County Detention Center.
"We are very appreciative that they have been so receptive to working with us to hold hearings by videoconference," Wyrick said.
Shepard said future cooperative efforts are under discussion.
“Both courts were pleased with the result, and talks of utilizing the video arraignment system again in the future are being planned.”