The state reported Greene County’s third COVID-19 death over the weekend.
In its reports Saturday and Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health also reported 16 new cases of the new coronavirus in Greene County, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 209.
The number of active cases in the county now stands at 107. Ninety-nine people have recovered from the virus.
The state previously reported a third death in Greene County caused by the virus, but soon after revised that number back to two without explanation.
An obituary in today’s edition of The Sun says William Maurice “Red” Moore, of Greeneville, died Saturday from COVID-19 complications.
Statewide, Sunday’s report listed 1,779 new cases reported since Saturday, making a total increase of 4,296 new cases across the state over the weekend.
Out of the total 78,115 cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began, 32,953 are active, 44,319 are recovered and 843 deaths have been reported across the state.
More than 140,000 people have died across the United States due to the virus.
In counties surrounding Greene:
Washington County saw a jump of 51 new cases on Sunday, after increasing by 21 on Saturday. Sunday’s report lists the total number of cases in Washington County since the pandemic began as 430, with 270 active and 160 recovered.
In Hamblen County cases increased by three on Sunday according to the report, after a jump of 36 on Saturday, and 10 more people recovered. There are currently 263 active cases in Hamblen County, with 379 recovered and six deaths.
Carter County now has 120 active cases out of a total 179 cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-seven people are listed as recovered and two have died.
In Cocke County Sunday’s report lists the total number of cases since the pandemic began as 210, with 98 active, 111 recovered and one death.
Eighty out of a total 139 cases in Hawkins County are active according to the report. Fifty-seven people have recovered and two have died.
A total of 387 cases have now been reported in Sullivan County, with 191 of those active, 190 recovered and six deaths.
On Friday, a Tennessee death row inmate received a temporary reprieve from Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, after the Republican announced the execution would not take place this year because of the coronavirus — a reason the state’s highest court had previously dismissed as cause to delaying the capital case.
“I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a statement.
The governor, who has declined to intervene in the four prior executions during his first term in office, offered no further explanation for his decision.
The 59-year-old Nichols had been scheduled to die by electrocution on Aug. 4. He chose the electric chair over Tennessee’s preferred execution method of lethal injection — an option allowed inmates in the state who were convicted of crimes before January 1999.
Lee’s Friday decision stands in contrast to the state Supreme Court, where justices had already twice declined to delay his execution because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nichols’ attorneys had been looking for a delay in federal court.
According to his attorneys, the coronavirus outbreak had rendered Nichols’ legal team unable to prepare a clemency application for the governor. They also argued Nichols hadn’t been able to sufficiently meet with friends, family, attorneys or his spiritual adviser.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.