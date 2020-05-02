The court system in Greene County reopened its doors to the public on Friday for the first time since March.
Courthouses in the other three 3rd Judicial District counties — Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins — are slated to do so Monday.
All 3rd Judicial District counties have a significant backlog of cases as judges tried to keep essential services going in recent weeks by using video arraignments and other methods while in-person courtroom appearances were prohibited in an effort contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A plan for reopening 3rd Judicial District courts for “in-person” hearings was approved Thursday by the state Supreme Court, making Greene and the other counties in the district among the first in the state to resume limited activity as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s effort to reopen the state while observing safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rules apply to in-person hearings in circuit courts, chancery courts, criminal courts, sessions courts and juvenile courts.
DISTRICT-WIDE REQUIREMENTS
Requirements for reopening 3rd Judicial District courts to the public approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court are below:
Public access to the courthouses is limited to one entrance. At that one entrance, courthouse security personnel, where practical, will use no-contact thermometers where temperatures may be taken with an infrared beam to the forehead. Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees will be turned away.
Security personnel will ask health-related questions to those attempting to enter the courthouse. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be turned away;
No jury trials will be held until further order of the state Supreme Court;
Proper social distancing and sanitary observances for those waiting for in-court proceedings will be enforced;
The number of people in a courtroom, excluding the judge, court personnel, and court security, will not exceed 10 people “unless justice so demands and that only in exceptional circumstances”;
Judges will maximize the use of telephonic and video hearings as they have been doing recently, in addition to resuming in-person hearings.
The following rules apply specifically to state and municipal courts in Greene County. Rules in other 3rd Judicial District counties may vary.
GENERAL SESSIONS AND JUVENILE COURTS
On Greene County General Sessions criminal days, only five defendants who are not in jail will be permitted in the courtroom at one time. Each defendant may be accompanied by his/her lawyer but no one else;
Defendants and witnesses must check in with court security at the door and then wait outside the courthouse until their name is called to enter;
If a defendant or witness wants to wait in their car, they can. They should not go home or leave unless the lawyers and judge agree that they can leave and return at a later time;
Lawyers are allowed in the courtroom only when their client is in the courtroom. Additionally, law enforcement officers are allowed in the courtroom only when their case is being heard;
Once in the courtroom, defendants will be permitted to sit only in designated spaces on the benches. These spaces have been spaced around the courtroom to abide by physical distancing recommendations and are marked with a yellow paper;
Probation officers will sign up defendants who are not in custody in the hallway of the courthouse;
On Juvenile Court days, the parties, witnesses, and Department of Children’s Services personnel will need to “check in” with courthouse security or Juvenile Court staff. Once they are checked in, they will wait outside the courthouse until their particular case is called.
Only the parties to the case, their lawyers and DCS workers will be allowed into the courthouse when the case is called. Witnesses needed for a hearing will wait outside the courthouse until called in to testify;
For Juvenile Court cases, lawyers are encouraged to find out if cases they are handling can be heard by video. If so, the lawyers should contact Juvenile Court staff at least 24 hours in advance of the hearing to set up the conference. DCS has made the arrangements for the video conference hearings held to date;
If individuals want to wear masks and gloves they are permitted to do so. They will need to bring their own masks because courthouse staff does not have the resources to provide them.
CRIMINAL COURT
Aug. 3 is traditionally announcement day for attorneys and defendants. The defendants’ in-person appearance has been suspended. Lawyers should make a disposition announcement to the court by fax or email to the clerk or judge.
Jury trials previously scheduled will be rescheduled after July 3;
Aug. 21 is an arraignment day for defendants in jail. Their lawyers can waive arraignment and have the case set for trial without the defendant being brought to court.
If a lawyer requests an in-person proceeding, then the court will hear them on a two-at-a-time basis in the courtroom. One lawyer will be at the podium, while the other will be waiting on the side bench;
Aug. 21 is an arraignment day for defendants on bond. There is normally a large crowd at the courthouse. To alleviate the crowd, court security will have a copy of the docket. If the defendant has not been indicted, then they will not enter the courthouse.
Each defendant will be given an appearance date at 9 a.m. on July 3 for arraignment. If the defendant requests counsel, they will be given an Affidavit of Indigency form to fill out and return to the court clerk for appointment of counsel;
The public defender, appointed attorneys and retained attorneys are encouraged to keep their clients informed on all dates and matters before the court. Lawyers can waive arraignment and schedule court dates without their clients being present;
For arraignments or other in-person appearances, defendants will be allowed to enter the courtroom on a two-at-a-time basis. One defendant will be at the podium while the other waits on the side bench. Masks, cloth coverings and hand sanitizer are encouraged;
The podium will be sprayed with disinfectant after each appearance by court personnel;
The court will schedule several plea days throughout the month. This will alleviate large crowds and will allow the court to handle no more than two cases at a time with a limited number of people in the courthouse on a partial day.
“A limited crowd will also allow the court security and other personnel to be mindful of safety procedures,” the rules state;
The court will only allow parties to the case or essential individuals to the case to enter the courtroom.
CIRCUIT AND CHANCERY COURTS
The number of persons in the courtroom and hallways will be limited;
Cases and hearing times will be staggered;
Social distancing will be maintained in the courthouse and in the courtroom, including among witnesses, who will remain in their vehicles or be placed in separate rooms;
The use of personal protection such as face masks, as well as appropriate use of disinfectants to protect court personnel and the public, is urged;
Agreed matters or contested matters that do not require sworn testimony to be handled via telephone is allowed, along with teleconferencing, email, video conferencing or other means that do not involve in-person contact. Other video hearings will be utilized by the judges when practicable.
MUNICIPAL COURTS
Greeneville Municipal Court meets weekly in a large room in downtown Greeneville and has no dedicated parking lot. Social distancing will be observed by having an officer present at the entry door at all times who will collect the cell phone numbers of persons appearing and will call them into the courtroom in groups of five. Chairs will be placed in the courtroom with a space of at least 6 feet between and around each chair.
The Baileyton, Tusculum and Mosheim municipal courts meet monthly in smaller rooms, and they have dedicated parking lots. An officer will be present at the entry door to collect the cell phone numbers of persons appearing and will call them into the courtroom individually at the time their case is called.
Rules for all courts state that no other person will be allowed to accompany the person charged, and any witnesses will wait in their cars until called.
If any person appears to be or states that they are ill, the officer at the door will reschedule their case to a later date. Lawyers for any party are allowed without limitation.