State officials are encouraged by increases in COVID-19 vaccine allocations from the federal government and will expand eligibility as more doses are available.
The limited supply is a primary reason the state is not able to progress through its distribution phases more quickly, said Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey in a media briefing Tuesday.
However, the federal government has committed to a 15% increase in the state’s allocation for most of the coming month and it has hoped that the allocation will continue to grow, she said.
In addition, Piercey said the federal government has indicated it will begin providing vaccine doses directly to pharmacies through a separate partnership next week, which will be inoculations over and above what the state is allocated. The pharmacies will also follow the Tennessee Vaccination Distribution Plan phases now in place.
Health officials are also encouraged by the decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in the state in the past few weeks.
“We have seen a dramatic decrease on the state level in terms of new cases and hospitalizations,” Piercey said. “And we are encouraged that it appears to be sustained. The numbers have decreased 55% from the peak about a month ago.”
While vaccinations are in important tool in keeping the case numbers down, she said, people are encouraged to continue to wear a facial covering, social distance and frequently wash their hands.
“We need to not forget about the measures that we have done all along because they are working,” she said.
On Tuesday, Greene County had 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 238 people with active cases of illness, down seven from the previous day, according to the daily data update from the Tennessee Department of Health. No new hospitalizations were reported for the county.
Two additional deaths from the virus were reported for the county by the state. With the two reported Tuesday, 129 Greene County residents have now died from the virus. Piercey said the number of deaths currently reflect the peak in cases from several weeks ago, but people typically do not succumb to the illness for weeks after they first become infected.
The local deaths were among the 147 reported Tuesday statewide. During the pandemic, 9,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Since the pandemic began, 6,917 people have contracted the virus in Greene County, and 6,550 are now considered to have inactive cases, according to the state report. Since last March, 162 people locally have required hospital treatment for the virus. Statewide, 731,360 people have had the virus.
Piercey also encouraged people to learn more about the monoclonal antibody treatment that has proven highly effective in preventing severe illness for older adults and those who are at highest risk for for hospitalization from the virus due to a chronic medical condition.
In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in individuals. The treatment is most effective administered soon after a person is infected with the virus. Sites where it is available are listed on the covid19.tn.gov website.
ELIGIBILITY DECISIONS
The federal government has increased the state’s allocation from 80,000 first doses a week to 93,000 first doses a week and has committed to supplying at that level for at least three weeks, Piercey said. The state continues to receive second dose shipments in amounts sufficient to provide to individuals who have received the first inoculation, she said.
With that increase in first doses, the state announced Monday that people 70 years of age and older are now eligible to register for appointments to receive the vaccine.
Some may ask why the state did not use a 10-year age increment and open the registration to those 65 and older, Piercey said.
Data about risk from severe complications and death from the virus drove that decision, she continued. People ages 70 to 74 have a 70 percent higher rate of death and a 40 percent higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to individuals ages 65 to 69.
“With the supply limited, we want to target the groups who are at the highest risk,” she said.
With the amount of vaccines currently supplied, Piercey estimated it will probably take the rest of February to inoculate people in the 70-74 age group, but if more vaccines are supplied, in coming weeks, the state would look at opening up eligibility further.
Asked what would be an ideal allocation for the state each week, the commissioner said she was struggling to not say an unlimited supply.
“The demand right now is so much more than the supply. We have 5 million people who are eligible for vaccines in the current phases, but we have just received around 800,000 doses,” she said.
“The issue is supply,” Piercey continued. “We have the capacity. We just need the supply. But, we are encouraged by the increase in allocation and that it will continue.”
Piercey also gave an update in the distribution of vaccines to long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s have a contract with the federal government to provide vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and 90% of those facilities in the state are participating in that federal contract.
One hundred percent of the first doses have been administered in nursing homes across the state with efforts underway to provide the second doses, she reported. In assisted living facilities, both pharmacy companies have provided a majority of residents the first dose thus far.