COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee have opened up to a little larger age group.
Individuals 70 years and older are now able to register for an appointment to receive vaccinations. The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday afternoon that the state is receiving increased allocations of vaccines, allowing inoculation of a larger age group.
People 70-74 can begin registering on Tuesday for appointments for vaccination, according to a release from the Department of Health. Previously, vaccines have been available for those aged 75 and over in the age group distribution of doses by the state.
The Department of Health estimates there are about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 age group. The ability to expand vaccine access to this group comes due to the allocation of 93,000 additional doses to the state, according to the Health Department release.
Locally, the Department of Health is providing vaccinations at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. To register for an appointments, visit the covid19.tn.gov website or call 866-442-5301.
The expansion of vaccination eligibility comes as the number of new cases locally has experienced a downward trend during the past few weeks.
However, the number of deaths continues to increase locally as six new deaths from the virus were reported for Greene County on Monday by the state. Ballad Health officials have indicated that the number of deaths in the region may not begin to decline for a few more weeks due to the course of the virus and the surge that occurred around the holidays. On average, people require hospitalization for the virus 10 or 11 days past onset of symptoms, and patients may be in the hospital for weeks.
Greene County had 10 new cases reported in addition to the six new deaths in Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the state Department of Health.
The new deaths bring the total of people who have died from the virus to 127 in Greene County, according to the state report. Since last March, a total of 6,893 people have contracted the virus locally.
The number of individuals with active cases of the virus was 245 on Monday, according to the state report. No new local hospitalizations were reported.
Ballad Health reported that it had 127 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals on Monday, up seven from the weekend. In addition, seven individuals had been admitted Monday with virus symptoms who were awaiting test results. Of the COVID-19 patients, 22 were in intensive care units and 16 were on ventilators.
The positive rate for the past seven days in the region remained steady at 17%, according to Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 scorecard. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 9.1%, according to the state.
The positive rate is an indication of the spread of the virus within an area. Officials indicated that a positive rate of 5% or below indicates that the spread of the virus is coming under control.
PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan sets up a framework for providing phased distribution to various risk groups based on vocation or health conditions while simultaneously providing inoculations to age groups incrementally, prioritizing those most at risk of illness and death from the virus.
People aged 70 to 74 have a 70 percent higher rate of death and a 40 percent higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase, according to the state release.
The state expects that it may be able to expand vaccination to those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continue to increase, as expected.
Each county may progress through vaccination at different times, depending on vaccine supply and demand, the release notes.
Currently, Greene County is in risk-based phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b. These groups include hospital staff, first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, outpatient health care workers with direct patient exposure, funeral and mortuary service staff and K-12 education and childcare workers.
Three local pharmacies were announced last week as new vaccination sites, but a limited amount has been initially provided to them and most of those were reserved within hours. The new sites are Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions, and were among 100 announced by the state.
In addition to vaccination, the Department of Health encourages Tennesseans to keep in mind that wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic, the release stated.