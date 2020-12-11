Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine locally will be directed by the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 plan that calls for the shots to be given in phases with those at highest risk to receive the first doses.
Health officials have indicated that the distribution process will begin once the Food and Drug Administration gives emergency approval for use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech. That approval could come quickly after a panel of outside advisors to the FDA endorsed the use of the vaccine Thursday following a review of scientific data surrounding the vaccine and whether it is safe and effective for emergency use.
After it is approved, the first groups to receive a vaccine will be hospital, emergency, school and home care health care workers as well as first responders, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities and COVID-19 mass testing site staff members, according to the state’s COVID-19 plan.
The plan indicates that the state’s allocation of the Pfizer vaccine will be 56,550 doses in the first distribution with a similar allocation expected to administer the second dose required as part of the vaccination. The state plan indicates that the vaccine will be free.
Health officials are hoping that as it becomes available to various groups, people will choose to take the vaccine. “We are looking forward to the vaccine as another important tool in our tool box to fight the coronavirus,” said Dr. David Kirschke, regional medical officer for the Northeast office for the Tennessee Department of Health.
However, health officials caution, people will continue to need to take precautions once they receive a vaccine or it becomes available.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, said Wednesday during a briefing that preventative measures will need to continue due to the phased nature of how the vaccine will be administered due to limited supplies. Federal officials estimate it may be spring before the vaccine will be available to all.
“The vaccine will be a really good tool to reduce the spread,” he said. “If we can limit the spread now through measures such as mask wearing and social distancing, the more quickly the vaccine can further limit the spread and we can get back to normal life.”
NUMBERS RISING
The vaccine approval is coming at a time when COVID-19 infections are surging across the country and Greene County and the Northeast Tennessee region are seeing some of their highest numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the Ballad Health system.
Greene County had 77 new cases of the virus reported in Thursday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The new cases for the past four days total 366 in the county, already surpassing the 333 recorded in the previous week.
The number of active cases in the county increased to 496 on Thursday, according to the state. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported for the county. Since the pandemic began, 3,815 people have contracted the virus locally and 3,242 are counted as having inactive cases by the state due to being 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test.
In the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region, 599 new cases were reported on Thursday by the Department of Health. The region has 4,119 active cases among the 10 counties. The highest active count is 1,024 cases in Washington County.
On Thursday, 306 people were hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19, and six people had been admitted with symptoms while awaiting test results. Sixty-nine of the virus patients were in intensive care units, with 35 on ventilators.
The positive rate for the region dipped slightly on Thursday to 26.5%. The positive rate reflects how many people had positive results among all those tested for the virus in the prior seven days. Greene County’s positive rate for the seven-day period was 18.5%.
Nationwide on Thursday, 3,411 people died from the virus, bringing the total American toll to 288,762, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thursday's one-day COVID-19 death toll is more than the number of Americans who died in the 9/11 attacks or D-Day.
STATE TO RECEIVE DOSES
Once FDA approval is received, the state will receive does of the vaccines in a matter of days or even the next day, Tennessee Department of Health officials indicated in a recent call with legislators, State Rep. David Hawk said Thursday during a meeting about legislative issues with Town of Greeneville officials. Mayor W.T. Daniels had asked about the vaccine and its distribution.
Tennessee was selected last month as one of four states to participate in a pilot program for delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This program is designed to address distribution challenges posed by requirements for ultra-cold storage of the vaccine. However, the state will not receive vaccine doses earlier than any other state once approval is given.
The initial Pfizer doses are to be allocated to hospitals to administer the doses. The state plan does call for the state to retain one tray, 975 doses, in case of spoilage of any vaccine shopped to facilities.
Hawk said the vaccine will not be mandatory, as individuals will have a choice of whether or not to receive it.
The Pfizer vaccine and the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, which will be reviewed for approval later this month by the FDA, both require two shots as well as shipment and storage at cold temperatures. Individuals receiving vaccines that require a second dose will receive a card identifying the manufacturer of their vaccine and the date they should get the second dose, according to the state plan.
Tennessee’s allocation of the Moderna vaccine is approximately 5,000 doses, and each county health department is to receive at minimum one box of 100 doses in the first allocation, with the remaining doses allocated to county health departments and hospitals that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate the groups in the first phase of the distribution, the state plan indicates.
A portion of the Moderna vaccine will also be held back by the federal government for the purpose of vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to the state plan.
Vaccines that may be developed by other manufacturers are also addressed in the state plan. For these other vaccines, 85% will be distributed among the state’s 95 counties based on population and 10% will be distributed equitably among the counties. The state will reserve 5% for use in targeted areas with high “social vulnerability index” values, communities with a variety of external factors that impact health, such as lack of access to transportation or crowded housing.
PRIORITIZED GROUPS
As more vaccine becomes available, populations will be prioritized based upon on risk of contracting and spreading the virus as well as their risk of morbidity and mortality from the illness.
After the initial group receives their vaccine, those in line next are health care workers with direct patient exposure such as physicians and their staff in doctor’s offices, outpatient specialty providers, outpatient therapists, pharmacists and staff, urgent care center providers and staff, dentists and other oral health providers, patient transport workers and behavioral health providers, according to the state plan.
Following that group are adults with two or more high risk conditions including cancer, COPD and other lung diseases, moderate or severe asthma, organ transplant, chronic kidney disease, obesity, heart failure and other cardiac conditions, high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, dementia, liver disease and people with diseases that impair their immune system, such as HIV.
In the next phase are critical infrastructure workers, teachers and child care workers, healthy individuals over the age of 65, corrections residents and staff, congregate care residents and staff and individuals with one underlying condition.
In the next to last stage are young adults, children and workers in industries/entities important to society and with a higher risk of exposure such as universities, entertainment and goods-producing industries. The last phase is anyone who has not already received a vaccine but wants one.