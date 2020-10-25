Another Covid-19 death in Greene County was reported over the weekend, bringing to 52 the total COVID-19 deaths reported for the county.
The county also saw another record daily increase in the number of new cases, with 66 reported Sunday. That comes less than a week after the previous high of 64.
Active cases of the virus countywide had reached 302 on Sunday, up 44 from the 258 listed the day before.
Total cases from the start of the pandemic until Sunday now stand at 1,750. On Saturday that total was at 1,684, according to the state listing.
Statewide, there had been 247,587 cases and 3,131 deaths related to the virus as of Sunday.
Nationally, COVID-19-related deaths topped 224,000 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Greene County has seen 1,396 recoveries from Covid-19. Saturday that total was 1,375, according to the state.
This county has been among those who have experienced a rise in infection rates and Covid deaths in recent weeks.
According to the state date, Greene County had 414 new virus cases between Oct. 12 and Sunday, for a daily rate of 42.8 per 100,000 residents. For the two week period prior to that, the county recorded 175 new cases for a daily rate of 18.1 per 100,000 residents.
The only apparent good news regarding Covid-19 is that most who contract the viral illness recover from it.
Statewide, 218,067 Covid-19 cases were listed as recovered or inactive on Sunday’s state report.
The virus is most dangerous to the aged or to those with compromised immune systems, medical authorities say.
Of Covid-19 sufferers who have died in Tennessee, 35 percent have been 81 or older.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.