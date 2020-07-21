A fourth person has died from the coronavirus in Greene County, according to the state.
Deaths locally increased by one to four in Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the the state of Tennessee. The third death was reported last weekend.
The number of total cases increased by 15 in Greene County in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s report. The total number of positive cases has reached 238 locally since the pandemic began.
Currently, there are 128 active cases in Greene County, up seven from Monday, the report indicated. Seven more people were listed as recovered on Tuesday as that total increased to 106.
The state report also includes the number of positive tests per county with Greene’s total at 277 on Tuesday. This testing total includes each test a person may take that has a positive result, but each person is only counted once in the number of total cases, according to the Department of Health.
Cases also continue to rise in surrounding counties as that state report reflects 78 new ones in Hamblen, 20 in Washington, 17 in Sullivan, 15 in Carter, 14 in Cocke, 8 in Hawkins and 6 in Unicoi. Active cases in those counties include 325 in Washington, 284 in Hamblen, 208 in Sullivan, 111 in Cocke, 93 in Hawkins, 87 in Carter and14 in Unicoi.
Deaths from the virus in those counties since the pandemic began include 6 in Hamblen and Sullivan, 2 in Carter and Hawkins, and 1 in Cocke. No deaths have been reported in Washington and Unicoi counties to date.
New hospitalizations for the past 24 hours reported in data from the state include four in Carter County and one each in Washington, Hamblen, Cocke and Unicoi counties. There were no additional people hospitalized in Greene County in the previous day, according to the data, and 16 people locally have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began.
The number of new cases for Tennessee was 2,190 for Tuesday, bringing the total to 81,944 statewide since the pandemic began. There are 34,092 active cases in Tennessee.
The local death is one of 24 reported across the state on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 871 people have died from the virus. The report lists 47,852 as recovered from the illness.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.