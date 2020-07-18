Three new local COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday.
The number of active cases in Greene County is 96, according to the state agency.
Since the pandemic began there have been 196 cases in Greene County, and 97 people have recovered from it.
Cases continue to rise in the region including in Hamblen County, where a jump of 36 cases was reported Saturday. The total number of cases in Hamblen County since the pandemic began now stands at 643. That number includes 268 active cases, 369 people who have recovered and six deaths.
In Washington County 21 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of cases there to 379. There are 220 active cases, 159 people have recovered and no deaths have been reported.
Carter County's total number of cases now stands at 162, including 103 active cases, 57 recovered and two deaths, according to Saturday's report.
Cocke County now has a total of 202 cases, with 90 active, 111 listed as recovered and one death reported since the pandemic began.
Seventy-two cases in Hawkins County are active out of a total of 131, which includes 57 people who have recovered and two who have died.
A total of 372 cases has now been reported in Sullivan County, with 181 of those active, 185 people who have recovered and six deaths.
Statewide Saturday's report lists 2,517 new cases reported since Friday, which brings the total number of cases reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began to 76,336. A total of 43,706 people in Tennessee have recovered from the virus and 838 people have died, according to the state Health Department.