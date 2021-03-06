Greene County had 63 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of cases locally was revised down by two on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases identified locally to 7,315.
No deaths or hospitalizations were reported locally.
Six new cases were included in Saturday’s report for Washington County, five for Unicoi County, 10 for Sullivan County, two for Hamblen County, 14 in Cocke County and two in Carter County.
Statewide the Health Department reported 1,312 new cases and nine deaths since Friday’s update.