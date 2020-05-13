The Tennessee Supreme Court entered an order Tuesday regarding administration of the July bar examination.
The court order states that the examination, to be held on July 28 and 29, will go forward with reduced seating.
The court also approved a new board policy establishing a protocol for seating applicants.
The new board policy establishes priorities for seating at the July 2020 examination. First seating priority is for applicants who are 2019 or 2020 graduates of law schools located in Tennessee who will be taking the examination for the first time, a new release said.
If seats remain, additional levels of seating priorities have been established.
“The Board thanks the Court for permitting administration of the examination in July and October so that all applicants for admission by examination to Tennessee will have the opportunity to take the Uniform Bar Examination before the end of 2020,” Bill Harbison, president of the Board of Law Examiners, said in the news release.
“We understand that this has been a difficult time for recent law school graduates and the board is committed to making the Uniform Bar Examination available to all July 2020 applicants before the end of the year, absent any new ‘safer at home’ orders or other significant changes,” Harbison said.
Applicants who cannot be seated at the July exam due to continued restrictions on the size of gatherings and social distancing requirements will be seated at the October exam.
The additional examination has been scheduled for Sept. 30–Oct. 1, “will have sufficient space to seat any applicant not seated for the July exam,” the release said.
Applicants who will be seated at the October exam have the opportunity to transfer their application to the February 2021 examination, without additional fees.