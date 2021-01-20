Greene County courts continue to operate under modified rules following an order issued by the Tennessee Supreme Court extending the state of emergency and suspension of jury trials and in-person court proceedings.
The use of virtual appearances of defendants in Greene County Criminal Court and other courts using Zoom and similar apps has helped to alleviate the backlog of cases, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Tuesday.
The state Supreme Court order last week extended a previous order issued on Dec. 22, 2020.
Provisions include the suspension of all jury trials through March 31, along with the suspension of all in-person proceedings through March 31 in all state and local courts in Tennessee. Included are municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts.
The order applies statewide to all courts and court clerks’ offices with the exception of administrative courts within the executive branch and federal courts and federal court clerks’ offices in Tennessee.
“Under the terms of this order, the courts of Tennessee remain open, consistent with the Judicial Branch’s obligation to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19,” Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivens wrote.
All other provisions of the Court’s Dec. 22 order remain in effect.
Adjustments to court activity continue to be made in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County. On several days last week, Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. heard pleas and conducted other court business using the virtual Zoom meeting app.
General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and other court officials in the four-county 3rd Judicial District have also made extensive use of Zoom and similar technologies to conduct court business.
“Zoom is working really well. I purchased a laptop for the office, and it has been used mainly for Zoom meetings,” Shepard said. “Judges are being very proactive in the way court cases are being heard, and Zoom is definitely a large part of the that.”
Shepard said that as clerk of court, “I feel it is my obligation to make sure the Greene County courthouse has the latest technology available to keep dockets moving at a normal pace, but more importantly, making sure everyone is safe while they are here at the courthouse conducting business.”
The Supreme Court order says that judges “should work with local law enforcement and other county officials to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.”
Safety protocols are enforced at the Greene County Courthouse.
Shepard said all courthouse staff and patrons must wear a mask. Everyone entering the courthouse has their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer.
The public is asked to conduct all business it can by telephone, mail or the internet if possible during the mask mandate, and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that include frequent hand washing, avoid touching the face and disinfection of used materials and surfaces.
Courthouse security officers ensure only two or three people at a time are in the clerk’s office to pay court fines and conduct other court-related business, Shepard said.
Provisions of the State Supreme Court court order can be viewed at: https://www.tncourts.gov/sites/default/files/docs/covid-19_order_-_1-15-2021.pdf