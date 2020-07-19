Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Greene County were reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday. The report lists the total number of cases in Greene County as 209.
As the number of people in Greene County who have recovered from the virus increased by two, the number of active cases stands at 107. Three people have died from the virus, according to the state.
Washington County saw a jump of 51 new cases on Sunday, after increasing by 21 on Saturday. Sunday's report lists the total number of cases in Washington County since the pandemic began as 430, with 270 active and 160 recovered.
In Hamblen County cases increased by three on Sunday according to the report, after a jump of 36 on Saturday, and 10 more people recovered. There are currently 263 active cases in Hamblen County, with 379 recovered and six deaths.
Carter County now has 120 active cases out of a total 179 cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-seven people are listed as recovered and two have died.
In Cocke County Sunday's report lists the total number of cases since the pandemic began as 210, with 98 active, 111 recovered and one death.
Eighty out of a total 139 cases in Hawkins County are active according to the report. Fifty-seven people have recovered and two have died.
A total of 387 cases has now been reported in Sullivan County, with 191 of those active, 190 recovered and six deaths.
Statewide Sunday's report lists 1,779 new cases reported since Saturday, making a total increase of 4,296 new cases across the state since Friday.
Out of the total 78,115 cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began, 32,953 are active, 44,319 are recovered and 843 deaths have been reported across the state.