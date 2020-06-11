Guidelines permitting Tennessee’s long-term care facilities to provide limited visitation options while keeping resident populations safe from COVID-19 were released Wednesday by Gov. Bill Lee in coordination with his Unified Command Group.
The UCG guidance is released in connection with a forthcoming executive order and will permit new forms of visitation beginning Monday.
“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Lee said in a news release. “Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being.”
Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:
- Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;
- No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;
- Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;
- Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.
“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors. We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health commissioner, said in the news release.
Long-term care facilities that meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow guidelines, which include:
- Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;
- Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;
- Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,
- Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.
Long-term care facilities can use three options for limited resident visitation to take place:
- In an outdoor setting, weather permitting;
- Using a visitation booth or protective barrier; and,
- A resident’s room if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to the visit.
Separate provisions for visitation involving accommodations for support for residents with disabilities and other critical assistance or end-of-life care also remain in effect.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greene County totaled 52 as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Of that number, 49 cases are categorized as having recovered. There are two fatalities, making one active case.
A total of 2,686 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Greene County, according to Department of Health figures.
Statewide, there are 27,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths. There are 18,516 cases categorized as recovered.
Total COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties include 22 in Cocke, with 20 recovered; 63 in Hamblen, with 39 recovered; 34 in Hawkins, with 32 recovered; 87 in Washington, with 74 recovered; and 52 in Unicoi, with 41 recovered.
Nationwide, there have been nearly 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 112,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.