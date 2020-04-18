The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will receive a $2 million federal grant to provide additional services in response to COVID-19 over the next 16 months, a news release Friday said.
The funding will be used “to bolster the state’s existing crisis services continuum, Behavioral Health Safety Net, and substance abuse treatment and recovery services,” the release said.
“While the physical symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic are visible almost immediately, this outbreak is going to have long-lasting behavioral health impacts that will rise to the surface and need attention in the coming months. This grant will allow the department to expand its services to best respond to the growing needs of Tennesseans,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the release.
The department’s grant proposal included a comprehensive implementation approach which includes five facets: assessment, capacity, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Services will be planned, developed, and delivered with a special focus on telehealth treatment to ensure statewide availability.
“We are grateful to our department staff who prepared this winning grant proposal on such short notice and to our community behavioral health providers who will deliver these essential services to people across our state,” Matt Yancey, TDMHSAS deputy commissioner of Behavioral Health Community Programs, said in the release.
Anyone finding themselves experiencing a mental health crisis can call Tennessee’s Statewide Crisis Line at 855-274-7471 or text “TN” to 741-741.
Individuals who need treatment for substance use or help maintaining their recovery from addiction can receive a free and confidential referral by calling or texting the TN REDLINE at 800-889-9789, or call their insurance carrier.