NASHVILLE — The state will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail effective May 22 and issue guidelines to facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after that date, according to a news release.
“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen. Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” Gov. Bill Lee said.
The decision to lift capacity restrictions was made by the state’s Economic Recovery Group as Tennessee “continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” according to the news release. The state will still ask businesses to emphasize social distancing.
“Our state continues to see downward trends in case growth and meets the White House criteria for a phased reopening. This progress has been hard-won, and we can build upon it by reopening while also maintaining common-sense safety measures like mask-wearing and good hygiene,” Lee said. “By taking the Tennessee Pledge, our businesses can reopen in a way that protects the health of their customers and employees, and protects the livelihoods of hard-working Tennesseans.”
As of Friday afternoon, Tennessee had 16,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 290 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Greene County had 46 confirmed cases including two deaths, the agency reported.
The state agency had reported an increase in Greene County to 47 cases on Wednesday, but revised the number back to 46 in its Thursday report.
New guidelines for Tennessee Pledge, the state’s reopening plan, will be released early next week. Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.
The new large attractions guidance applies to those businesses that can effectively practice social distancing with strong measures to protect both employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, waterparks, theaters and dinner theaters, auditoriums, large museums and more. Restrictions on social gatherings of more than 10 people remain in place for the time being.
Updates to restaurant guidance will include a lift on capacity restrictions, allowing for increased service as long as social distancing guidelines are adhered to, including 6 feet between tables.
The updated guidelines come as Tennessee continues to meet the White House state gating criteria for phased reopening, according to the news release. The gating criteria include:
- A Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic (CLI) cases reported within a 14-day period.
- A downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests).
- Hospitals can treat all patients without crisis care, and a robust testing program is in place for at-risk health care workers including emerging antibody testing.