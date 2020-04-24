An employee at Durham Hensley Health and Rehabilitation in Chuckey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the long-term care released by Executive Director Brandy Grindstaff on Friday afternoon.
The results were received Friday. The Durham Hensley statement said the discovery resulted from the organization having “implemented systematic periodic testing for all staff and residents as a precautionary measure in attempts to reveal as close as possible to real time, any asymptomatic individuals.”
No patients have tested positive, according to the statement.
The employee is currently not working and is at home in self-quarantine.
Durham Hensley’s statement noted that, according to news reports, “widespread testing of U.S. communities is revealing a much greater infection rate than was anticipated. Current understanding is that a very large number of those individuals actually infected are unaware of that infection as they do not have symptoms. These asymptomatic individuals, though feeling well, are potential carriers of the virus.
“Testing of non-symptomatic individuals is not the norm. However, out of an abundance of prudence, though not required to do so, under the direction of our Medical Director, Dr. Jonathon Bremer, our health care facility elected to test one hundred percent of the residents and staff.
“To our knowledge, we are the only area healthcare facility having strategically chosen to implement initial and periodic routine testing of all staff and residents in a diligent search for infected, but non-symptomatic individuals, though we believe the process will come commonplace.”
Durham Hensley is following CDC and CMS guidelines and “under the direction of our medical director, we will continue our diligent efforts working closely with the state department of health,” the organization said in its statement.