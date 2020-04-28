A reported case of COVID-19 involving an employee at Durham Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center was the result of a false positive after testing, according to a statement released Tuesday.
Durham Hensley issued a statement Friday saying that, under the direction of the facility’s medical director, it had tested all residents and employees using a test among those recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and processing the tests in a local lab. A positive test result was returned for one employee, who was sent home and placed in quarantine. Durham Hensley then contacted the Department of Health.
“Upon further testing by the Department of Health and the state lab, the employee test result was found negative for Covid-19 and the health department ruled the test a false positive, which means the employee did not have Covid-19,” according to the statement issued Tuesday. “Although it was unfortunate to get a false positive, which can happen with Covid-19 tests, the facility, staff, and residents were relieved to learn they did not have the Covid-19 virus in the facility. The facility chose to know rather than ignore the possibility of someone carrying the virus in the facility. The facility remains committed to that approach.”
Durham Hensley is following CDC and CMS guidelines and “under the direction of our medical director, we will continue our diligent efforts working closely with the state department of health,” the organization said in its statement Friday.