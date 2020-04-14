In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is sharing public service announcements with broadcasters to increase awareness of its Statewide Crisis Line.
The statewide resource is available to help Tennesseans during mental health emergencies, a news release said.
Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is urged to call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text “TN” to 741-741.
The crisis line is a tool to connect Tennesseans who are experiencing mental health emergencies with the help they need. Calls to the crisis line are answered by local crisis services providers.
“We are so blessed to have a statewide network of community-based crisis services providers who offer mobile crisis assessments, crisis walk-in centers, crisis stabilization units, and more. For people struggling with mental health issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is help and there is hope,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the news release.
Public service announcements in both video and audio formats were distributed to television and radio stations with assistance from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.