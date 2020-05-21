This month, the StoryTown Radio Show honors Memorial Day with a special broadcast as the cast performs a radio-play version of Jules Corriere’s one-act play “Not All That I Carry,” first performed as a stage show at the Jonesborough Senior Center. According to a release, the play is based on stories from members of the Jonesborough Senior Center, especially centering around the subject of World War I, World War II, and the Great Depression.
Senior Center members who contributed stories for this production include World War II Medic Vern Dauerty; veterans Bob Powers, John White and Joe Allison, Larry and Irene Richmond; Pam and Doc Johnson; Owen Colvin; Maggie Polden; Kathleen Dunworth; Shirley Rowan Meade, and Harvey and Madge Crain.
Their time of sacrifice will feel familiar right now. During this time, when homes are turned into offices, schools, and gyms, we are facing a world much different than just a few months ago, and the change was sudden. Just like the stories in this play, each of us is, in our own ways, in the midst of making sacrifices.
“That’s why I think this play will touch audiences today,” Corriere explains in the release. “In my years of collecting stories, I’ve heard tales of sacrifice, in which people literally lived in a different world- across an ocean, in a country with a different language, and different environments. They are so inspiring. We can draw strength from these stories, because they do offer hope. They made it through difficult times- and that lets me know I’ll make it through, too. Because I come from them.”
The people in “Not All That I Carry” were called the Greatest Generation. They did what was asked of them, and lived through very difficult times. We are all now living in historic and difficult times, too. How we are dealing with these times here in Jonesborough has been heartening.
“We’re reaching out to each other, not physically, but virtually. We’re supporting our local businesses at curbside pick-ups. Our educators have, in a moment’s notice, created engaging online learning opportunities for our children. We’re providing food to those in need through school lunch pick-up and at the food pantry. We’re doing great things, even if in small ways. But each of our small sacrifices help to uplift us all.” Corriere says, and finishes with a thoughtful question:
“What will our generation be called, after this global pandemic is over? Our actions will define that. In Jonesborough and Washington County, I’d like to think we’ll be known as the Caring Generation.”
The program will air on WETS 89.5 FM and stream online on wets.org on their HD Channel One at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. The cast has not yet resumed their usual live audience performances. The program will also become available on the StoryTown Podcast channel beginning Friday, May 29. StoryTown is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and iHeart, as well as online at storytown.simplcast.com
This will be the eighth episode of the StoryTown Podcast Series. StoryTown is sponsored in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Wild Women of Jonesborough, Main Street Café and Catering, and Nancy Hope and Odie Major.