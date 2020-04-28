As Greeneville and Greene County pivot closer to reopening the local economy, area business owners of all sizes are encouraged to learn more about the latest marketing methods, as The Greeneville Sun is hosting a Free Virtual Advertising Workshop Monday, May 4, facilitated by Digital Marketing Leader Mike Martoccia.
The virtual workshop, entitled "How To Effectively Market Your Business In Today's Challenging Times," offers business owners one of two time slots, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Space is limited, so businesses are urged to reserve their seats in the webinar today by emailing Artie.Wehenkel@GreenevilleSun.com or calling 423-359-3160.
Martoccia, who has assisted more than 30,000 businesses in growing their revenues and customer bases, will present the latest and most effective ways that businesses should be using to market their products and services.
He will cover targeted digital, search and social media marketing, as well as effective ways to use promotions, e-mail and other methods.
The free, 45-minute virtual workshop will also include a few regional marketing opportunities that business owners can quickly activate to ensure they are staying relevant now and as pandemic restrictions ease in Greeneville and Greene County.
"It's important to remember that you can't totally stop advertising and marketing in a crisis, because it will take a lot longer to rebuild your presence and brand once consumers reemerge,” Martoccia said.
“We'll show everyone what they should be doing now to keep their place in the market and how to keep generating customer revenue, whether it be from a storefront or purely from their websites and social media networks."
Greeneville Sun Publisher Paul Mauney said this is “a great opportunity to share tips and guidelines on how to grow your business’ revenue dollars through the Sun and other media, both during and after the COVID-19 crisis. The seminar will be conducted online, so there are no worries about social distancing, and there’s no cost to attend this brief virtual program.”
For more information or to sign up for “How To Effectively Market Your Business in Today’s Challenging Times,” contact Wehenkel.