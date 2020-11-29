COVID-19 cases in Greene County increased by 34 between Saturday and Sunday, 3,116 cases since the pandemic started, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active coronavirus cases decreased by eight, from 317 Saturday to 308 Sunday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Greene County over the weekend. Deaths from the virus remained at 72 on Sunday. There have been 17 COVID-19 deaths in November reported by the Department of Health.
There were 35 additional positive COVID-19 test results Sunday, for a total of 3,237 positive results since testing began.
Greene County cases listed as inactive/recovered totaled 2,735 on Sunday, 42 additional recoveries since Saturday. Individuals are counted as having inactive/recovered cases 14 days after they first had symptoms or received a positive test result if asymptomatic.
Reported active virus cases in surrounding counties increased between Saturday and Sunday in several, and decreased in others.
Counties that saw active cases increase Sunday reported by the state Department of Health include Carter, with 274 cases, up four; Cocke, with 128, up three; Hamblen, with 61, up one; Hawkins, with 217, up two; and Washington, with 693, up 23 from Saturday.
Counties reported to have decreases include Unicoi, with 98 cases, down five; and Sullivan, with 786, down 23 from Saturday.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 366,513 coronavirus cases Sunday, an increase of 3,052 from Saturday to Sunday. There were 13 additional deaths reported, for a total of 4,554 in Tennessee.
Hospitalizations statewide were listed at 2,197 on Sunday, a decrease of 40 hospitalizations since Saturday.
More than 4.46 million COVID-19 tests had been performed in Tennessee as of Sunday.
Ballad Health Sunday reported a total of 37,653 positive COVID-19 cases, up 823 from Saturday; and 703 deaths since March 1 in its 21-county service area encompassing Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, an increase of one death from the day before.
There have been 58 deaths from the virus in the Ballad Health network in the seven days through Sunday, according to the healthcare system’s scorecard.
The positive test rate in the network Sunday is 18.9%, up from the 18.3% figure reported Friday. The statewide positive test rate reported Sunday by the Department of Health is 18.6%.
There were 246 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Ballad Health facilities on Sunday, including 10 patients whose cases remain under investigation.
There are 43 designated COVID-19 beds available at Ballad Health facilities, and 49 coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units. There were 30 patients on ventilators Sunday in Ballad Health facilities.
Nationwide, there were 1,210 new virus-related deaths reported Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now total 265,166, according to the federal agency.
More than 13.1 million people in the U.S have contracted COVID-19 since Jan. 21, including 143,333 new cases reported between Saturday and Sunday by the CDC.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States are rising, a CDC advisory says.
Most of those who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, extended hours for testing hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed on Monday at Greene Valley.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.