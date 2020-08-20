The fifth annual Sundown on Depot returns to historic downtown Greeneville on Saturday with a new location, Main Street, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
Sundown on Depot is traditionally held in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival in May, but the cancellation of the 2020 Iris Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic brought the opportunity for an August Sundown on Depot show date this year.
Cars, trucks and bikes of all makes and models are invited to cruise in to downtown, fill Main Street, and enjoy the day, the release said. Food will be available from concession vendors and the hours for the event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New to the show will be the awarding of Cool Pick and Specialty Awards, supplied by Bachman Bernard, Gateway Ford, Black Label Coatings, Brabb Gregg, Harrison’s Rod & Custom, and United by Trucks, the release said.
The first 200 registered participants will receive a dash plaque, and there will be door cash prizes, the release said.
Registration is $10 per vehicle. The awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.
Sponsors of the car show are English Color and Supply, Greeneville Federal Bank, Landair, Jerry’s Used Cars & Parts, Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Bewley Properties, Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, Parton’s Rod & Custom, Shades of the Past, Surfboard Promotion, Gary’s Paint and Body, RPC Farms, and Wilburn Excavating & Construction.
Proceeds from the show go to fund the ministry of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
Visitors should note street closures and open streets for traversing downtown on Saturday during the event.
Main Street from Church to McKee, Depot Street from Main to Irish, and Summer from Main to Irish will be closed Saturday.
Parking spaces on the closed streets are for the event. No parking is allowed in the event area (closed streets) from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday. Cars in the designated show area will be towed at the owner’s expense, the release said.
Show entrants must enter via Summer Street at the intersection of Irish Street beginning at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit Sundown on Depot on Facebook and Instagram or contact Bill Collins, 552-8376, Mike Boles, 638-4558, or Joni Parker, Greene County Partnership, 423-638-4111.