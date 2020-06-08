Weathering the coronavirus pandemic at home with a family member suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia can seem like an impossible task.
One Greeneville woman whose husband was becoming increasingly difficult to care for was at wit’s end.
Elizabeth, who did not want her full name used because she is elderly and lives alone, did not know where to turn for help. She didn’t learn until recently that help was just a phone call away.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., has made a world of difference for Elizabeth and her husband, Mike, who now gets the specialized the care he needs.
“I didn’t know there was anybody out there to help. People think they have to do it on their own but they don’t have to,” Elizabeth said.
Since 1983, nonprofit Alzheimer’s Tennessee has provided family support, community and professional education, and acts as an advocate for the rights of those with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
“Together, the group was able to anticipate, confront, and solve seemingly insurmountable problems with a renewed sense of hope, confidence and accomplishment,” according to the organization’s website, alztennessee.org/
Elizabeth felt she was on her own until learning about Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
MANY CHALLENGES
“It was one hurdle after another with Alzheimer’s. It has really affected my life,” she said.
Mike, 74, is a retired professional whose life slowly unraveled as the disease progressed.
“He is like my worst enemy now, like I don’t exist,” Elizabeth said. Elizabeth arranged for her husband to speak with therapists at Woodridge, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Johnson City.
“Woodridge sent him home. He was nice there and told them he took his medicine,” she said. But Alzheimer’s-related anger issues resurfaced as soon as Mike returned home.
“His anger got the best of him,” Elizabeth said. “He was really a good-hearted man. He was a civil engineer. He was very neat, very meticulous. Now, everything is just disorganized.”
As Mike’s Alzheimer’s disease became more advanced, he quit taking his medication and became hostile toward his wife and other family members. He became destructive in the house, Elizabeth said.
“I didn’t know anything about Alzheimer’s with this anger. It just got totally out of control,” she said. “It really gets bad in the middle of the night. I had to stay at a hotel (one night).”
Mike gradually became isolated from his family and slept in a chair in a darkened room in their house for nearly five years, refusing to sleep in bed. He stopped washing and eating regularly.
“That’s how he was, living like a homeless man under a bridge,” Elizabeth said. “He had no structure, no order in his life.”
After misleading Woodridge therapists, Mike unwittingly revealed his state of mind. He was out of the room when Elizabeth told staff that he could not return home in the condition he was in. Mike then reentered the room.
“They said, ‘(Mike), are you ready to go home to your wife?’ He said, ‘My wife doesn’t live there, she lives in an apartment,’” she said.
Mike stayed briefly at Woodridge, was sent home, and then returned to the state facility. Arrangements are now being made to place Mike in a nearby assisted living facility where he will receive the care he needs.
Mike eventually admitted while at Woodridge he needed help. While in the hospital, he told his wife he was at work.
“He said, ‘Elizabeth, I need help. I need somewhere to go. He said he was at work and started crying,’” she said.
Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. He said the disease has “really progressed” within the past year.
Many family members and caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients worry about how to pay the bills and provide care for their loved one. Some must work to make ends meet. Elizabeth has her own health problems.
“He couldn’t help me with my back. He couldn’t understand,” she said.
Elizabeth was concerned about her financial future and getting her husband the care he needed. She learned about Alzheimer’s Tennessee after speaking with an assistant pastor at her church while working on getting conservatorship for her husband in order to place him in an assisted living environment.
“I wasn’t even going to open up for my church family. They started praying for me and the doors started opening,” Elizabeth said. “(Mike) needs structure and he needs help.”
Elizabeth learned about Tennessee’s CHOICES program, which offers options including nursing facility services and home and community-based services for seniors age 65 and older, and adults 21 years of age and older with a physical disability.
Resources are available, said Tracey Kendall Wilson, regional director of the Alzheimer’s Tennessee office in Johnson City.
“People don’t know these services even exist,” Wilson said.
The stigma attached to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia still exists, making some people reluctant to seek help, Wilson said. Alzheimer’s Tennessee participates in a number of community outreach events to get the word out about available services, she said. Recently, Alzheimer’s Tennessee participated in the “Caravan of Love” motor vehicle parade that visited nursing homes, assisted living facilities and first responders in Greene County to show support for health care workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘GET CONNECTED’
“People can get connected and know what’s available,” Wilson said.
She said those caring for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients don’t have to wait until a crisis occurs.
“A person doesn’t even have to have a diagnosis. They can kind of get to that groundwork sooner,” Wilson said.
After the “Safer At Home” recommendations about COVID-19 were issued in March by Gov. Bill Lee’s office, requests for information about adult day care and other services offered through Alzheimer’s Tennessee gradually increased, to the point where they have “doubled if not tripled” in recent weeks, Wilson said.
Like other organizations, Alzheimer’s Tennessee began to use technology to assist members of the community.
“We acted very quickly and we were able to convert all of our programs and services (online),” she said. “There are a lot of folks who are taking advantage of that.”
In-person services are also offered.
Available services give those caring for Alzheimer’s patients the opportunity to “take a deep breath, refocus and recenter,” Wilson said.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s local Telephone Hotline can be reached at 423-330-4532.
“Our website, www.alzTennessee.org, has great resources available, including a Caregiver Training Academy video section and a Live Well Academy section, specifically geared toward those living in early-mid stage cognitive disorder,” Wilson said.
“We have transitioned our in-person services to Zoom or telephone and those are offered every week, as well as weekly enrichment sessions meant to help with additional stress,” she said.
Elizabeth said Alzheimer’s Tennessee changed the lives of her and her husband for for the better, and she urged the public to take advantage of available programs.
“A lot of people are so afraid to reach out and get help, and they should. The support has come,” she said.