Nearly two out of three residents in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible for it, according to a recent survey.
That was one of the results from a survey conducted of residents to help inform future efforts by RegionAHEAD (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory) and conducted by market researchers at Smarty Pants. The results were released in a report on Jan. 22.
RegionAHEAD was formed early in the pandemic as a coalition of business, health, education, media and nonprofit leaders throughout the Appalachian Highlands. The coalition’s initial effort involved small business grants to provide assistance to those adversely affected by the pandemic. The coalition later developed a pro-mask marketing campaign and is looking to develop a vaccine information campaign.
The survey report indicates that 65% of the respondents said they would get the vaccine at the first available appointment, 16% want to get vaccinated but desire to wait, 11% are unsure and 8% indicated that they do not plan to get inoculated.
Thirty-three percent of the individuals who responded to the survey were disqualified from continuing in the process because they had already begun the vaccination process, another indication that a desire for the vaccine exists, according to the survey report.
A majority of the respondents indicated that they believe their COVID-19 vaccination decision has a direct and strong impact on others in their communities, the survey report indicated.
“I am pro-vaccination and believe in the science professionals over the political misinformation,” a man between 45 and 54 in Washington County told surveyors. “While the speed at which it was given was out of the norm, I believe that it was given the proper review and protocol. Even though I have never taken a flu shot because I have never had the flu, I consider COVID-19 to be very serious and a hindrance to the well-being of me and my family.”
One of the younger respondents, a Washington County woman between 35 and 44 years of age, said she wanted to get vaccinated “to be less terrified of the world. Shopping is terrifying. Strangers getting close to me is terrifying. Everything is terrifying.”
However, not all say they want the vaccine. A Washington County man in the 24-35 age group said, “I don’t necessarily want the vaccine. I imagine I will have to get it someday. I don’t trust the government, especially the Socialist Democrats. All this mask wearing, stimulus checks, and closing of businesses is a march toward socialism. I fear for where we will be as a country after two years of democratic leadership in the White House and Congress.”
SURVEY RESPONDENTS
The survey was initially conducted online and then followed up by phone and in-person interviews. The survey was initially taken by 1,140 individuals but a total of 768 met all the criteria for completing the full survey.
The report noted that about half of the people responding were from Washington County in Tennessee, and that most of the respondents were over the age of 35. There were a handful of respondents from Greene County, the report indicated.
Fewer than one in seven answering the survey were Millennials. The majority of the respondents were women, 90% were white and almost all where either employed or retired.
Those who indicated that they were most ready for the vaccination were older, higher income, more educated, working or retired and white, the report stated. Younger people were three times more likely to wait on getting vaccinated and people of color also had a notable presence among the respondents who indicated they wanted to wait to get inoculated.
People unsure about getting vaccinated were twice as likely to be lower or middle income. Men were twice as likely as women to say they won’t get vaccinated, and people of color were nearly twice as likely to say they do not plan to get an inoculation, according to the survey report.
MOTIVATIONS EXPLORED
Those who plan to receive the vaccine indicated their primary reasons are to protect themselves, their immediate family, the elderly and vulnerable and their community’s health, the report indicted.
Secondary motivations were to protect extended family, to resume close personal contact with others and to travel more safely and conveniently.
The top reasons people gave for wanting to wait to get vaccinated were primarily pragmatic, according to the results, such as pregnancy, recovery from a past case of the virus, a low risk of serious complications, a lack of fear of COVID-19, too busy of a schedule, or a desire to avoid the long lines.
“I believe the vaccine was a little rushed,” said a younger respondent from Sullivan County. “I’d like to see how it does going forward first. Also, I am healthy and am not really at risk. My assumption is the virus will change as all viruses do and will require a new vaccination when that happens. I’ve already been exposed multiple times, I feel like my body’s immune system is the best defense.”
Only 45% of respondents think that the impact on the region by COVID-19 has been accurately reported, the survey report indicated. Thirty-three percent indicated the impact was underestimated or downplayed with 12% indicating that they thought it was overestimated or exaggerated.
“Within our family and group of friends we have had false positives and negatives on either the COVID test or the antibodies test,” said a Washington County man. “When science isn’t consistent, and media gives mixed messages and then you are forced to take something I’m not excited about doing it.”
Another Washington County man said, “I don’t trust the data or the vaccine. I believe that it is nothing worse than the typical flu and is being politicized. I don’t trust that any and all side effects can be known this quickly. Especially since if the side affects harm me, I have no recourse against the manufacturer as they are being protected by the government from any responsibilities they might have.”