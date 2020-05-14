Greeneville Woman’s Club and Main Street Greeneville, co-hosts of the thirty year event announce that they have made the decision to cancel the event this year scheduled for June 9. Knowing that this premier event draws people from all over the area and could really help to publicize those within the food industry the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 required a decision be made now and that was to cancel Taste of Greeneville 2020.
Anyone holding a ticket should contact the person or location where purchased for a refund. Hotel purchases should contact the Main Street office. Any questions may be directed to the Main Street Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.
Looking forward, the co-hosts stated Taste of Greeneville 2021 has been booked for Tuesday, May 4 and will be held at The General Morgan Inn.