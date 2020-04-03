The 31st annual ‘Taste of Greeneville’ originally scheduled for May 5, has been rescheduled for June 9, at the General Morgan Inn.
In making the announcement, event co-hosts The Greeneville Woman’s Club and Main Street: Greeneville stated, “The current climate in our community with regard to COVID-19 along with the welfare of our friends and neighbors is of upmost importance to us.
“For this reason we are moving the Taste of Greeneville to Tuesday, June 9th. We are hopeful this new date will enable us to proceed as planned. However, rest assured, we will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to local, state and federal protocols as we move forward.”
The release went on to say, “When the time comes to proceed we will be happy to once again be among family, friends and neighbors celebrating with local restaurants and others in the food industry who will provide attendees with samples of food, drinks or desserts that they proudly display in their decorated space. Some will offer coupons and specials that only those attending will receive.”
This year the event is sponsored by The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and TEVET.
Those already holding tickets dated May 5, should keep their tickets as they are valid and will be honored at the future event. Contact the Main Street Greeneville office, 423-639-7102 to make purchase arrangements along with members of The Greeneville Woman’s Club and Main Street Board members.
Proceeds benefit the programs of both 501©3 organizations with a portion of them going to The Boys and Girls Club.
For further information visit: www.mainstreetgreeneville.org