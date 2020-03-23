Tennessee Bureau of Investigation figures show a “sharp increase” in background check requests connected to gun purchases in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, one factor causing delays to customers and firearms dealers while securing a firearms background check or appeal in the state.
The TBI explained the reasons for delays Friday in a news release, and steps being taken to alleviate the situation.
The Tennessee Instant Check System, known as TICS, provides background checks at the point of firearms sales or transfers in the state.
On Thursday, TICS “experienced an uncharacteristic delay in processing transactions,” the news release said.
The TBI listed three reasons: the pronounced increase in background check requests, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of an employee’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and an approximately 60-minute unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to process the background checks.
The increase in background check requests in Tennessee “aligns with national trends during the pandemic,” the news release said.
The TBI processed 14,657 transactions between March 12 and March 16. During the comparable five-day period of Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, TBI processed 7,901 transactions.
Complicating the increase in demand for TBI background checks last week were precautions taken immediately after the TBI learned on Wednesday night that an employee assigned to headquarters in Nashville tested positive for COVID-19, the release said.
“The employee, who remains in good spirits and is recovering at home, self-reported the diagnosis to the agency. The bureau’s senior management team took every reasonable and recommended measure to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to headquarters, which included additional cleaning measures and notifying employees who had contact with the affected employee,” the release said.
Additionally, employees assigned to headquarters, including TICS employees who were not already working from home, were advised to do so on Thursday.
“The TBI acknowledges customers and firearms dealers expect background checks and appeals to happen as promptly as they reasonably can, and the agency does, too. However, some circumstances impacting (last) week’s TICS response times were outside of the bureau’s control,” the release said.
“Still, the TBI continues to work to adjust employee work schedules in hopes of improving wait times in the days to come. The TBI appreciates the public’s patience during this difficult and unprecedented season,” the release concludes.
More general information about TICS can be found on TBI’s website, https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/cjis-division/firearm-background-checks.html.