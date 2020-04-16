The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday released select preliminary crime data trends for the first three months of 2020 “to illustrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the volume and nature of crime in the state,” a news release said.
The data, gathered through TBI’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, compiles incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Preliminary statistics, subject to change as agencies investigate the reported incidents further, reveal the following:
- Comparing January through March of 2019 and 2020, reported instances of burglary decreased by about 17 percent. Burglaries reported as having occurred in a home decreased approximately 20 percent, while those reported in many public places increased, including convenience stores, up more than 15 percent; liquor stores, up about 53 percent; and department/discount stores, up more than 15 percent.
- While area law enforcement officials have expressed concern about an increase in domestic violence-related crimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes reported “as having a domestic violence nexus” decreased by about 4 percent statewide comparing the same time periods in 2019 and 2020, the news release said.
- The combined number of reported thefts and crimes designated as violent in nature decreased by more than 5 percent, but the number of those crimes involving a firearm increased by more than 3 percent.
“We are thankful to the state’s law enforcement agencies for prioritizing these data submissions,” TBI Director David Rausch said in the release.
“This snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety. I join all of my law enforcement colleagues in reminding the public all of our agencies are here to help during this, and every, emergency,” Rausch said.