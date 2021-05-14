National Senior Fraud Awareness Day is Saturday, and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance is reminding the public about the financial exploitation of older individuals.
The COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation resulting from it, whether voluntary or involuntary, “has a direct contribution to the financial exploitation of older investors,” a TDCI news release said.
NEARLY $3 BILLION LOST ANNUALLY
The federal Government Accountability Office has estimated that seniors lose an estimated $2.9 billion nationwide every year “to an ever-growing array of financial exploitation schemes and scams.”
The Federal Trade Commission estimates more than $40.6 million in consumer fraud losses occurred in Tennessee during 2020, with identity theft being the top type of fraud complaint.
“While financial abuse can happen at any time, perpetrators often strike during times in a senior’s life when they may be more vulnerable, such as during a health crisis or after the death of a loved one,” Elizabeth Bowling, TDCI assistant commissioner, said in the release.
“Scammers often gather personal details from obituaries and social media posts and use this information to target their victims. Some also may attempt to exploit trust within seniors’ social and support groups to become more involved in their lives,” Bowling said.
Senior fraud is often under-reported by victims. Reasons include embarrassment and lack of information about where to report the fraud.
“Social isolation and diminishing cognitive capacity can combine to affect the judgment and decision-making capacity of senior investors, rendering them more vulnerable to financial abuse. Over the past year with many seniors in isolation during the heart of the pandemic, they were even more vulnerable to financial abuse,” according to the release.
Bowling said that when seniors and others socially isolate, they turn with more frequency to the internet for social interaction “and more frequently depend on the internet as a social outlet and are increasingly relying on online services for shopping, banking and the initiation of electronic payments that may have otherwise been paid in person.”
She said that research shows “that people who are contacted by scammers through social media or through a pop-up message on a website are more likely to engage with the scammer and lose more money than those who were targeted by phone or email.”
By 2035, there will be an estimated 78 million Americans age 65 and over, according to the government.
That contrasts with an projected 76 million Americans age 18 and under.
The Government Accountability Office notes that seniors could fall prey to “an ever-growing array of financial exploitation schemes and scams.”
There are dozens of types of senior fraud scams identified in the U.S. Millions of seniors are targeted each year, according to the government.
In addition to internet fraud, other criminal activity targeting seniors includes Internal Revenue Service impersonation scams, identify theft or identity fraud involving Social Security benefits, other types of identity theft, sweepstakes and lottery scams, grandparent scams, computer tech support scams, romance scams, work-at-home scams, charity scams, home improvement scams, and fraudulent investment schemes.
Other kinds of fraud perpetrated against seniors include health care fraud, health insurance fraud, counterfeit prescription drug fraud, funeral and cemetery fraud, ‘anti-aging’’ product fraud and telemarketing fraud.
TIPS TO HELP
The TDCI offered tips to help seniors who may be spending more time on the internet due to the pandemic.
- Stay in touch with loved ones. Be sure to keep in contact with older family members, friends and neighbors. Visit them in person if possible, or call or leave a note on the front door. If they have the technology, send them a text or email, or connect through video conferencing. Regular contact “is key to letting loved ones know you are thinking of them and that they are not alone,” the release said.
- Let older family members know “that fraudsters and scammers have found ways to exploit the pandemic.” Help increase awareness of red flags of fraud and common scams, which remain consistent over time. Send them updates on current scams targeting older people.
Report any scam that occurs to local law enforcement. “Don’t let embarrassment or fear keep you from reporting investment fraud or abuse. Con artists know that you might hesitate to report that you have been victimized in financial schemes out of embarrassment or fear,” the release said.
“Every day that you delay reporting fraud or abuse is one more day that the con artist is spending stolen money and finding new victims,” it added.
Common warning signs of senior exploitation include:
- Family members or those who insert themselves into a senior’s life to act like “family” to extract money for loans or expenses.
- A new and overly protective friend or caregiver.
- Surrendering passwords to financial accounts or control of finances to a new friend or partner.
- Fear or sudden change in feelings about somebody.
- A lack of knowledge about financial status or new reluctance to discuss financial matters.
- Sudden or unexplained changes in spending habits, a will, trust or beneficiary designations.
- Unexplained checks made out to cash, unexplained loans or unexplained disappearance of assets such as cash, valuables and securities. Also, watch for suspicious signatures on senior’s checks or other documents.
For more information, visit the North American Securities Administrators Association at: https://www.nasaa.org/56731/social-isolation-and-the-risk-of-investment-fraud/.