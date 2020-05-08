The State of Tennessee announced a partnership between the Department of Human Services and the YMCA to support families that are serving in essential workforce positions throughout the state, Greene County YMCA Executive Director Mike Hollowell announced in a news release.
Through payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations, parents who work as essential employees can access child care at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, according to the news release.
Through this partnership and state funding, the YMCA is able to provide free child care for school-aged children (ages 5-12) of all essential workers that will begin locally on Monday. The Y has established a network of temporary/emergency child care locations across the state, including locations in Upper East Tennessee. Families can register for days of care through a flexible registration process. Child care hours for the Greene County YMCA will be weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Essential employees with school-aged children who need care will be able to register and access care at no charge during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“We know that essential workers are putting themselves on the frontlines every day to provide services that our community desperately needs during this time,” Hollowell said. “This is just one way the YMCA is able to support families, making sure that essential workers can have peace of mind that their children are being cared for in a safe place.”
To be eligible for the program, parents must work in a job that’s identified as being essential by Governor Bill Lee’s “Safer at Home” order.
“We have put safety precautions in place and have been working with the CDC and state and local governments to ensure that we are able to offer this emergency care,” said Hollowell.
In week one, the Y will only accept the first 50 applications. For more information and to sign up, visit greenecounty-ymca.org.