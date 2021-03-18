Greene County had 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.
The 10 new cases bring the number of people in the county who have contracted the virus to 7,386, with 7,165 of those considered inactive, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were 72 individuals with active cases of the virus on Wednesday, up seven, according to the state report.
No new deaths or hospitalizations for the county were reported by the Department of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, 149 people have died from the virus locally and 174 have required hospital treatment for the illness.
Ballad Health reported Wednesday that it had 70 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals with 14 of those in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing, which can be scheduled on the CVS website.