Tennessee Health Departments will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 beginning Thursday, according to a news release.
According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Health, it is anticipated that the vaccine will be widely available across the state in the coming days as vaccine distribution ramps up throughout the country.
“The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric patients further bolsters our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and continue to put an end to this pandemic,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “As a pediatrician and parent, I trust the science. This is an exciting opportunity to vaccinate our younger population and protect not only our children but also our loved ones and those with whom they have contact.”
Parents seeking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their child should visit vaccines.gov for availability. When making an appointment, parents of individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.
Parents can also call their local health department to check availability and schedule an appointment.
The Greene County Health Department located at 810 W. Church St. can be contacted at 423-798-1749.