If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives approval for emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, Tennessee may have doses delivered as early as next week.
Tennessee Health Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said Friday the state has been told that an initial shipment of around 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be received early next week if federal authorities make the vaccine the third to gain approval.
Indications are the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocations may slow down considerably after the initial shipments and then pick up later in the spring, Piercey added.
In Greene County, 16,716 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered through Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and child care providers.
The Department of Health also reported Friday that the county had one new COVID-19 case in its daily coronavirus update. The county had 81 active cases of the virus on Friday and one additional person locally has been hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Since the pandemic began, 7,271 people have contracted the virus in Greene County with 7,045 of those cases inactive. Locally, there have been 145 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past year and 168 people have required hospitalization.
Fridays are also when the Department of Health updates its data on virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The only local long-term care facility in the most recent update was Laughlin Healthcare Center with one additional employee case reported. During the recent outbreak at the nursing home, 27 of the 55 residents contracted the virus and five died from the illness, according to the state data. Twelve employees have contracted the virus.
EFFECTIVENESS, SIDE EFFECTS
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also discussed during a webinar earlier this week hosted by East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health. The “Cornavirus: Separating Fact from Fiction Part II: COVID-19 Vaccines” webinar was presented via Zoom.
“All are effective vaccines, and that is good news for all of us,” said one of the presenters, Dr. Jonathan Moorman, a professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Vaccines developed thus far use different methods to introduce a protein that will train a person’s immune system to recognize the COVID-19 virus and mount a defense against it, Moorman said.
Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which were approved for use in December, both utilize a mRNA technology introducing a spike protein found in the virus to produce the immune reaction, he said, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a harmless adenovirus that contains a small piece of the genetic material for the COVID-19 spike protein.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also differs from the Pfizer and Moderna ones in that it is administered in a single inoculation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for an individual to receive the full protection offered by both.
Dr. David Kirschke, health officer for the state Northeast Regional Health Office, noted during the webinar that all three vaccines have shown significant effectiveness in preventing people from developing serious cases of the disease that could cause hospitalization or death and are showing indications that they can reduce transmission of the virus.
Studies have found that two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. One dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be 85% protective against experiencing a severe COVID-19 case, according to studies. After adding in moderate cases, the total effectiveness dropped to about 66% for the vaccine.
Studies are still underway to determine if the vaccines can prevent asymptomatic transmission of the virus.
Moorman explained that side effects are also part of the administration of any vaccine. Fever, headache, muscle aches, joint pain and chills have been among the most common side affects with the COVID-19 vaccine and, thus far, seem more predominant after the second dose.
“But the side effects are better than getting COVID-19,” he said, adding that vaccines are an important tool in getting life back to normal along with wearing facial coverings, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, medical director of the vaccine-preventable disease and immunization program for the Tennessee Department of Health, advised those who have had allergic reactions to a component of the vaccine in their first dose to not receive the second dose.
In addition, those who have received monoclonal antibody therapy in treatment of COVID-19 are advised to delay getting a vaccine for 90 days past their illness because that medicine can affect the effectiveness of the vaccine, Fiscus said.
People who have had COVID-19 and recovered can also choose to wait for 90 days because it appears that natural immunity may last at least that long, she said. Studies are still under way to determine how long immunity lasts from the vaccines.
None of the vaccines are approved for use with children under the age of 16 yet because studies have not been completed about their use in that age group, Fiscus added.
SHELBY COUNTY INVESTIGATION
Piercey’s comments Friday came during a media briefing that primarily focused on the investigation into irregularities in the handling of COVID-19 vaccines by the Shelby County Department of Health.
In the briefing, information was shared about an apparent theft of vaccine by a volunteer at Shelby County Health Department vaccination site earlier this month and the unreported vaccination of two children as well as details about additional wastage of vaccine that was allowed to expire. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified about the theft.
Health departments in 89 of the 95 counties in Tennessee fall under the authority of the Tennessee Department of Health. The Shelby County Health Department is one of six metro health departments that are under the authority of their local governments, but do receive support from the state department.
Vaccine allocations to the state are distributed by the Tennessee Department of Health to the individual health departments in all counties, including the metro ones. Investigation into the Shelby County Health Department began after an unusually large inventory of vaccine was noted in documentation submitted to the state about distribution.
Piercey said the state’s inquiries have found that the Shelby County Health Department is a “low accountability organization,” leading to the situations now under investigation.
Distribution of the vaccine has been transferred to the control of the City of Memphis, which has contracted with two organizations to manage the vaccination effort. Piercey praised the city in how quickly it has responded to continue vaccination efforts and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee National Guard for assisting in providing support and needed equipment to facilitate the transfer of doses from the Shelby County Health Department.