Tusculum University officials say five students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“None of these students has been on the campus for several days. We are heartened the initial reports we have received indicate students are doing well,” reads a statement sent Tuesday evening by the school.
“With the amount of time that has elapsed since students moved off campus, we continue to encourage our Pioneers to use healthy practices and social distancing to reduce their risk while they are off campus.”
Tusculum officials announced the first confirmed case involving a student Friday, with two more students’ cases being confirmed by Monday.
In a statement Monday, the school said all three students who tested positive for the virus had traveled out of state during spring break.
It was not clear Tuesday evening if the latest case also involved a student who traveled for spring break. It was also not clear if the new case involving a Tusculum student had been included in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report.
The state agency reported Tuesday afternoon that Greene County had a total of five confirmed cases.
According to the Department of Health, there are now 667 confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee with two deaths reported thus far. Davidson County, which includes Nashville, has the most cases, 183. Shelby County, which includes Memphis and other small municipalities, has seen a large increase in cases in recent days with 99 now recorded.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly to moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.