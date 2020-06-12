Although the number of coronavirus cases in Greene County have not grown in more than a week, people need to continue taking precautions to avoid increases that have been experienced recently in the region, according to a Ballad Health official.
Businesses can reopen safely, but with the contagiousness of COVID-19, people need to continue to be vigilant in social distancing from others while out in public and wearing a facial covering, according to Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention.
“People don’t need to let up right now,” she said. “I have heard many people say that they want things to return to normal. I do, too. But we are still in the middle of a pandemic, and we need to see what the new normal needs to look like to protect the health of the community with keeping the economy open.”
“Right now that new normal should include continuing precautions to limit the spread, she said.” Local health officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, continue to encourage people to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from other in public, wear facial coverings in public places, frequently wash their hands and avoid large gatherings or crowds of people.
Greene County has one active case of the coronavirus and a total of 52 cases since the pandemic began, according to Thursday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The county has been at the 52 mark for more than a week.
“When people don’t see a rapid increase in cases, they may think ‘we are safe,’” Swift said. “But we still have a volatile situation. In a short time, case numbers can increase if we don’t continue doing the things needed to keep the virus at bay.”
Such a rapid increase has been seen in recent weeks in communities surrounding Greene County. For example, the number of cases Unicoi County has more than quadrupled in a two week period due to a number of employees at two large farm operations testing positive for the virus.
Two weeks ago, Unicoi County had one active case with a total of 4 reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, it has 52 total cases reported with 11 active cases, according to the Department of Health report Thursday.
On May 28, there were 14 active cases in Northeast Tennessee from the state lines in the east and north to Cocke and Hamblen counties to the west. According to Thursday’s report, there are now 63 people with active cases of the coronavirus in those same counties.
The counties with the most active cases are also the ones that have experienced notable increases in the past two weeks. There are 20 active cases in Hamblen County, 14 in Washington County and the 11 in Unicoi, according to the Department of Health report.
Washington County has had the most cases in the region since the pandemic began with 88 total. Sullivan, the most populous county in the region, has had 67 cases, and Hamblen has had 65. Greene and Unicoi counties are tied for fourth most in the region.
Statewide, there have been a total of 28,340 cases since the pandemic began. There are have been 441 deaths statewide, with two each in Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties and three in Hamblen. In Tennessee, 18,922 people have recovered from the virus, according to the report.
As a novel virus, more information is being learned about how COVID-19 behaves.
“One thing we do know about the virus, is that it is contagious and can spread easily person to person,” Swift said. “A close group or large group of people are ideal settings for the spread of the virus.”
People need to avoid settings such as these, but can safely go out into public if they practice social distancing and wear a mask, she said.
With warm weather, people look at traveling, which can be done safely with some research and precautions, she said.
“That is not saying that people should stay at home and not go anywhere,” Swift continued. “People need to aware of the virus where they are traveling. Information about each state can be found online. People just need to do their research and take adequate precautions as they travel.”