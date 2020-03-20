A Tusculum University student has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness in Greene County.
Two more new cases were also confirmed in Northeast Tennessee, both in Washington County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 228 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Health Department.
After Tusculum University reported the confirmed case involving a student Friday morning, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison declared a public health state of emergency in the county.
After Tusculum University reported the confirmed case involving a student, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison declared a public health state of emergency for the county.
The declaration gives all political subdivisions of government, both city and county, “the ability to waive procedures relative to performance of public works and services, and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the people of Greene County and its municipalities.”
In the declaration, county elected officials and department heads are encouraged to limit in-person access in county facilities beginning Monday, but it says that offices should remain open. It also notes there will be limited public access to the Greene County Courthouse.
“Our community has received confirmation of the first case of infection of COVID 19 (coronavirus), and there is likely to be more in the coming days and weeks,” Morrison states in the declaration.
“All members of the public are strongly urged to remain calm, to resist panic purchasing, follow the guidance of state and local authorities, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and to look after and help those most at risk to this pandemic, including the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems,” he continued.
“The longer we do not take this seriously, the longer this threat lasts to threaten the lives of ourselves and those we love; the longer it takes for our economy to recover, our jobs to return, and life in the greatest place on earth, Greene County, to return to normal.”
GREENE COUNTY CASE
Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel said in a media call Friday that the student who tested positive for the virus had traveled out of state last week during the school’s spring break.
After returning to campus, the student began to feel ill, told university officials and was instructed to seek medical attention. After testing, the student left campus and, Hummel said it was his understanding that the student went home but he could not say where that is due to student confidentiality regulations.
After beginning to experience symptoms, the student stayed in a dorm room and did not leave other than to seek medical attention and testing, Hummel said. The student did not go to the cafeteria after returning to campus following spring break.
Eleven other Tusculum students who have been in contact with the student have been notified about the student testing positive, the Tusculum president said. Seven of those students had accompanied the student on spring break. Hummel said he did not know if the other people had been tested but had not heard anyone else had a positive test result.
Once learning of the confirmation that the student had COVID-19, Hummel said the university put plans into place that it began to prepare as the coronavirus began spreading to a number of countries earlier this year.
The university had already made the decision to halt in-person classes, moving all instruction online.
“The university is still open,” he said. “Classes continue, just in a different way. Registration is to begin next week for the fall.”
With the confirmation of the positive test, the university decided to close the residence halls on campus, and students have until 5 p.m. Saturday to move out of their rooms.
Most students living on campus had already moved out after the university converted to online instruction only, with currently around 100 still on campus in the residence halls, Hummel said, adding that the university is sensitive to the needs of international students who may not be able to return home.
The university had planned to have non-essential staff work from home beginning next week, but that was moved up to noon Friday with the confirmation, he said.
“Tusculum’s goal is to continue educating students, while protecting both students and staff,” Hummel said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY CASESIn a press conference Friday afternoon, Ballad Health officials announced that they were notified late Thursday that a Washington County resident tested positive for the virus from one its drive-thru testing sites.
In Friday afternoon’s update by the Tennessee Department of Health of confirmed cases, two are listed for Washington County. No information was available on the second case, which may have been tested at a non-Ballad Health site. East Tennessee State University Health is also operating a drive-thru testing site in Johnson City.
Confirmed cases must be reported to the state Department of Health. Local health departments then monitor those isolated at home. The Department of Health is only releasing the counties where confirmed cases are located to protect patient privacy, it announced earlier this month.
The individual tested at the Ballad Health site had traveled internationally and had self-isolated once home, said Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for the health care system. The individual remains in isolation at home and has not entered any Ballad Health facility, she said.
With the home isolation, the Washington County Health Department will be keeping a check on the individual during recovery to make sure that person doesn’t need medical assistance. Swift said the department is also talking to the individual about possible contacts with other people, who may now need to be notified and possibly tested.
“This case stresses the importance of limiting contact and is an example of why we have established the call center and drive-thru testing sites,” Swift said. “This person called the Nurse Connect line and then was tested at a drive-thru site. Limiting contact is also why it is important to practice distancing to help protect community spread.”
About 4,000 people have called the Nurse Connect line thus far, and screenings by health professionals have led to a little over 100 tests conducted with two positives returned. In addition to the Washington County individual, a person in Sullivan County, who had also traveled internationally, tested positive earlier this month.
Individuals experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the line as a first step in testing. The Nurse Connect number is 833-822-5523.
Results from the Washington County test took 48 hours to receive and others have taken up to a week to receive. Ballad Health is working to acquire the technology to be able to analyze the tests on site to reduce the response time, officials indicated.
EMERGENCY DECLARATIONIn the declaration, Morrison wrote ”I have decided to take this action to minimize the spread of this virus within our workforce and community and protect those most vulnerable.
“This decision is not based on panic or fear but is a proactive step to contain and reduce the community infection rate to prevent our first responders, our medical community, and healthcare resources from being overwhelmed and unable to respond,” he continued. “I would rather be accused of over-reacting for the safety of our community than looking back in retrospect wishing I would have done more to protect the citizens of Greene County and its municipalities.”
The declaration lists a number of actions for individuals to take to prevent the spread of the virus, stressing the importance of social distancing practices.
“I am urging that all citizens of Greene County and its municipalities take the below listed individual steps to prevent the spread of this virus, Morrison stated in the declaration. “I realize taking these steps is out of the norm and will be very difficult and, in some cases, may result in financial loss. Unfortunately, if we do not implement these changes, the long-term risk to life and property is likely to be much more costly.”
Individuals should follow all guidance from the CDC, “practice good hygiene to the extreme,” and limit all travel to only seriously necessary travel such as going to the doctor, pharmacy or grocery store within the local area, the declaration encouraged
Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home, as should the rest of the household, and individuals at risk due to age or health conditions should stay home and avoid physical contact.
Individuals should also conduct business or errands by phone, online or by standard mail and should utilize businesses’ and restaurants’ drive through or pick-up options.
Morrison also requested grocery stores or any businesses where groceries are involved to “strongly consider allocating a special shopping time for elderly and senior customers to assist in social distancing for this at-risk group.”
Reporter Cicely Babb contributed to this article.