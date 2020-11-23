Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Greene County on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Seventy-one Greene County residents have now died from the virus, according to the state.
Forty-one new cases were also included in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of local cases during the pandemic to 2,859.
The number of active cases locally now stands at 390.
Twenty-seven cases were moved to the inactive/recovered category, as Monday marked 14 days past the onset of symptoms or positive test, for asymptomatic cases, bringing the total number of inactive/recovered cases to 2,398.
Sullivan County led the region for new cases Monday with 147 new cases reported. Washington County had 94 new cases and two new deaths reported Monday. In Hamblen County 33 new cases were reported Monday, and Hawkins County had 32 new cases Monday.
Two new deaths and 14 new cases were reported for Unicoi County Monday.
Ballad Health reported a positivity rate on Monday for the past seven days of 18.4% for its 21-county service area.
The Ballad Health COVID-19 Scorecard released Monday also included 217 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities for COVID-19 treatment and eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms who are awaiting test results.
There are currently 46 patients in Ballad Health intensive care units, and 30 of those are on ventilators.
Statewide there were 4,074 new cases and 35 new deaths reported by the state on Monday.
In total there have been 344,550 COVID-19 cases, and 4,301 people in Tennessee have died from the virus.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that just under 256,000 Americans have died from the virus.