While the coronavirus has altered many aspects of daily life, Thrive Church in Greeneville has been leading the way in getting creative to continue providing services and outreach programs in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines.
Thrive Church, located at 116 N. Rufe Taylor Road, hosted its first drive-in church service on March 22, and Pastor Rick Becker said that the attendance has grown with each service, attracting people from all around the county and surrounding areas. Services are also streamed online at the church’s Facebook page for anyone interested but unable to attend.
On Palm Sunday Becker preached outside Thrive’s building for the third time to a parking lot filled with cars. Inside the cars, attendees tuned their radios to FM 88.9 to hear praise music and Becker’s message, in which he urged attendees in the parking lot as well as online to trust God and not to be afraid.
“We do not run in fear,” Becker said at the start of the service.
In his message, and in discussing the church leadership team’s arrival at this solution, Becker stressed that fear and worry are not helpful, and that Thrive has not altered its operations out of fear and worry but rather simply in an effort to serve the community without violating the government’s guidelines for operating at this time.
“We’re doing this not because we have fear, but because the Bible tells us to obey the laws of the land,” Becker said. “The governor’s, the president’s, and the CDC’s guidelines are not violating God’s will. They’re not telling us we can’t preach the gospel. They’re telling us to find a different way to do it, and I think we’ve figured it out.”
Becker explained that the church’s leadership team has been meeting regularly online as they prayed and brainstormed ideas for how to continue church services and outreach programs in accordance with current guidance from the government.
Rather than simply broadcast or livestream church services, Becker said he prefers the drive-in option because it allows attendees to see each other and be encouraged.
“Church isn’t just about watching and listening. It’s about an experience with God, and there’s encouragement and hope in seeing others, even if they’re in their car,” Becker said.
With each of these services, the number of cars in the parking lot has grown, Becker and executive pastor Tim Apodaca said.
“I think for me the coolest part is that we’ve had people come from other churches. During this time that the world sees this crisis, we’ve been able to come together as a church and break down some barriers and divides between denominations to come together as a family,” said Apodaca.
“We’re not looking to break the rules or be renegades, but every week we’re evolving and adapting as this grows and the rules get a little stricter. The leadership has come together every week to figure out how to operate under the guidelines,” Apodaca said.
“Our church has always been one that reaches out to help others,” stated church member Patrick Sneed. “God will always give us a way to serve. We can’t hide and wait while there is work to be done. That’s why we found a way to have services while still being in obedience to our country’s leadership.”
Becker said Thrive was the first church to try this drive-in method and he has been in touch with pastors from other churches locally as well as in other states who are interested in trying it. Locally, Lighthouse Assembly of God is using Thrive’s location to provide similar services on Sundays after Thrive’s 11 a.m. service.
Becker is also leading his congregation in a 14-day fast, which he said he is doing in conjunction with other churches around the country including Gateway Church based in Texas, as they pray for healing, peace, comfort and wisdom, a cure for the virus and for the virus to be stopped.
“There is hope,” Becker said. “We’re going to get through this through faith in God.”
HELP LINES
In addition to hosting drive-in church services on Sundays, Thrive Church is operating two help lines to collect and respond to requests for help and prayer.
These services are open to anyone, not just members of Thrive.
Becker explained that there has been a prayer team at Thrive, but the prayer hotline is new in response to the coronavirus.
There is also a community assistance help line for those who need help getting necessities like food.
Becker said this number is especially for the elderly, widows, single parents and anyone in high risk groups such as those with respiratory issues, and Thrive has volunteers from all ends of the county as well as surrounding areas who have agreed to help.
“We have some very faithful and dedicated people,” Becker said of the volunteers assisting with this program. “Actions speak louder than words, and they have proven themselves.”
“One of the things we’ve opted to do is use this as an opportunity to connect more with the community, which is our 2020 goal,” Apodaca said.
“Our goal is to find the needs in the community and meet them. Our goal is to be a service to our community,” Apodaca said. He said he has seen the goodness of humanity through the community assistance help line.
To send a prayer request to Thrive Church’s prayer team, text 250-1945.
For community assistance requests, text 250-1599.
For more information about Thrive Church, visit www.thrivetn.org and for announcements and streamed church services visit Thrive’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thrivechurchtn.