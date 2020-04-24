Greene County saw an increase of three in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county’s confirmed coronavirus cases now total 41, according to Friday’s daily update by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The only other surrounding county that saw an increase Friday was Carter County, which had one additional case reported to bring its total to 7. The other counties remained steady at the levels reported on Thursday.
Greene County continues to have the third most cases in the Northeast Tennessee region. Sullivan County has the most with 47 and Washington has 46.
In Tennessee, there have been a total of 8,726 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 168 deaths and 808 hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health update. No new deaths were reported in the region on Friday.
Fifty percent of those who have been diagnosed with the virus statewide have recovered.
In Greene County, 25 people have recovered and 491 people have tested negative for the virus. Statewide, 131,298 tests have been given with 122,602 negative results returned.
Greene Countians will have an opportunity to be tested for the virus Saturday at a free mobile drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle.
The weekend testing is being conducted statewide through a partnership between the State Department, Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Those who come for testing will get information on what to expect after their test, and should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results, according to information from the Regional Health Office. Those tested should be prepared to share contact information so health department members can contact them with results.
Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them.
The Department of Health has experienced high participation levels at drive-thru testing events, and those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible, according to the information form.
Public restroom facilities will not be open during the testing event, and those coming for a test are encouraged to make sure they have plenty of fuel in their vehicles.
The Greene County Health Department is also administering drive-thru tests at no cost in its parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Monday-Friday. An appointment is not necessary for a test, but individuals can call 423-979-4689 to be screened and schedule one.
Testing is also being conducted at Ballad Health facilities including Greeneville Community Hospital East. The health system asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call its Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.